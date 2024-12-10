South Korea-Japan diplomacy in jeopardy despite Japanese PM's affirmation

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



With President Yoon Suk Yeol being placed under a travel ban, shuttle diplomacy between South Korea and Japan has also been suspended.



Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba stated that the South Korea-Japan relationship will remain stable, but there is growing concern among the public in Japan.



Our correspondent Hwang Jin-woo, from Tokyo.



[Report]



Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba has been cautiously refraining from commenting on South Korea's political turmoil.



He responded to related questions during the House of Representatives Budget Committee, stating that the South Korea-Japan relationship will not be shaken regardless of the government.



This marks the first time he has expressed his position, assuming the downfall of President Yoon.



[Shigeru Ishiba/Prime Minister of Japan: "I will not make any assumptions about what will happen after the Yoon Suk Yeol government, but I will strive to ensure that the South Korea-Japan relationship remains stable under any government."]



Prime Minister Ishiba particularly referenced his past visits to South Korea during the Moon Jae-in administration, where he met with current opposition figures, suggesting that he is contemplating the direction of South Korea-Japan diplomacy after the Yoon Suk Yeol government.



[Shigeru Ishiba/Prime Minister of Japan: "I visited South Korea several times during the Moon Jae-in administration. I discussed with those in the so-called innovation camp. There are parts that can be understood through dialogue, but of course, there are also parts that do not align."]



Japanese media have observed that as criticism of President Yoon's diplomacy towards Japan grows in South Korea, it has become difficult to predict the future of South Korea-Japan diplomacy.



They analyze that, contrary to the Japanese government's hope to maintain the momentum for improving South Korea-Japan relations, difficulties are expected.



A public opinion poll conducted by Japan's public broadcaster NHK with 1,224 respondents found that 66% expressed concern that the turmoil in South Korea would impact South Korea-Japan relations.



With the unprecedented travel ban on a sitting president due to his declaration of martial law, it seems inevitable that there will be significant disruptions to South Korea-Japan diplomacy, which had been progressing smoothly.



This is Hwang Jin-woo from KBS News in Tokyo.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!