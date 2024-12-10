News 9

South Korea-Japan diplomacy in jeopardy despite Japanese PM's affirmation

입력 2024.12.10 (23:56)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

With President Yoon Suk Yeol being placed under a travel ban, shuttle diplomacy between South Korea and Japan has also been suspended.

Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba stated that the South Korea-Japan relationship will remain stable, but there is growing concern among the public in Japan.

Our correspondent Hwang Jin-woo, from Tokyo.

[Report]

Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba has been cautiously refraining from commenting on South Korea's political turmoil.

He responded to related questions during the House of Representatives Budget Committee, stating that the South Korea-Japan relationship will not be shaken regardless of the government.

This marks the first time he has expressed his position, assuming the downfall of President Yoon.

[Shigeru Ishiba/Prime Minister of Japan: "I will not make any assumptions about what will happen after the Yoon Suk Yeol government, but I will strive to ensure that the South Korea-Japan relationship remains stable under any government."]

Prime Minister Ishiba particularly referenced his past visits to South Korea during the Moon Jae-in administration, where he met with current opposition figures, suggesting that he is contemplating the direction of South Korea-Japan diplomacy after the Yoon Suk Yeol government.

[Shigeru Ishiba/Prime Minister of Japan: "I visited South Korea several times during the Moon Jae-in administration. I discussed with those in the so-called innovation camp. There are parts that can be understood through dialogue, but of course, there are also parts that do not align."]

Japanese media have observed that as criticism of President Yoon's diplomacy towards Japan grows in South Korea, it has become difficult to predict the future of South Korea-Japan diplomacy.

They analyze that, contrary to the Japanese government's hope to maintain the momentum for improving South Korea-Japan relations, difficulties are expected.

A public opinion poll conducted by Japan's public broadcaster NHK with 1,224 respondents found that 66% expressed concern that the turmoil in South Korea would impact South Korea-Japan relations.

With the unprecedented travel ban on a sitting president due to his declaration of martial law, it seems inevitable that there will be significant disruptions to South Korea-Japan diplomacy, which had been progressing smoothly.

This is Hwang Jin-woo from KBS News in Tokyo.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • South Korea-Japan diplomacy in jeopardy despite Japanese PM's affirmation
    • 입력 2024-12-10 23:55:59
    News 9
[Anchor]

With President Yoon Suk Yeol being placed under a travel ban, shuttle diplomacy between South Korea and Japan has also been suspended.

Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba stated that the South Korea-Japan relationship will remain stable, but there is growing concern among the public in Japan.

Our correspondent Hwang Jin-woo, from Tokyo.

[Report]

Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba has been cautiously refraining from commenting on South Korea's political turmoil.

He responded to related questions during the House of Representatives Budget Committee, stating that the South Korea-Japan relationship will not be shaken regardless of the government.

This marks the first time he has expressed his position, assuming the downfall of President Yoon.

[Shigeru Ishiba/Prime Minister of Japan: "I will not make any assumptions about what will happen after the Yoon Suk Yeol government, but I will strive to ensure that the South Korea-Japan relationship remains stable under any government."]

Prime Minister Ishiba particularly referenced his past visits to South Korea during the Moon Jae-in administration, where he met with current opposition figures, suggesting that he is contemplating the direction of South Korea-Japan diplomacy after the Yoon Suk Yeol government.

[Shigeru Ishiba/Prime Minister of Japan: "I visited South Korea several times during the Moon Jae-in administration. I discussed with those in the so-called innovation camp. There are parts that can be understood through dialogue, but of course, there are also parts that do not align."]

Japanese media have observed that as criticism of President Yoon's diplomacy towards Japan grows in South Korea, it has become difficult to predict the future of South Korea-Japan diplomacy.

They analyze that, contrary to the Japanese government's hope to maintain the momentum for improving South Korea-Japan relations, difficulties are expected.

A public opinion poll conducted by Japan's public broadcaster NHK with 1,224 respondents found that 66% expressed concern that the turmoil in South Korea would impact South Korea-Japan relations.

With the unprecedented travel ban on a sitting president due to his declaration of martial law, it seems inevitable that there will be significant disruptions to South Korea-Japan diplomacy, which had been progressing smoothly.

This is Hwang Jin-woo from KBS News in Tokyo.
황진우
황진우 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

[속보] ‘비상계엄 주동’ 김용현 전 국방장관 구속

[속보] ‘비상계엄 주동’ 김용현 전 국방장관 구속
‘상설특검·체포요구결의안’ 통과…여당서도 찬성표

‘상설특검·체포요구결의안’ 통과…여당서도 찬성표
여, “내년 4월 또는 5월 대선” 초안 마련…야 “국민이 동의 안 해”

여, “내년 4월 또는 5월 대선” 초안 마련…야 “국민이 동의 안 해”
673.3조 내년도 예산안 국회 <br>통과…정부안에서 4.1조 감액

673.3조 내년도 예산안 국회 통과…정부안에서 4.1조 감액
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

프리미엄K

취재K

글로벌K

영상K

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정
KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 이승환
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.