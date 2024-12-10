News 9

Nobel Prize in Literature soon to be awarded to Han Kang

입력 2024.12.10 (23:56)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

The Nobel Prize ceremony will soon take place in Stockholm, Sweden, as midnight approaches here in Korea.

There is great interest in what author Han Kang, the first Korean and the first Asian woman to receive the Nobel Prize in Literature, will say in her acceptance speech.

Our correspondent Jo Bit-na has visited the venue where the ceremony and banquet will be held to capture the local atmosphere.

[Report]

The Stockholm Concert Hall, where the Nobel Prize ceremony will be held tonight at midnight, is brightly lit.

The Nobel Prize in Literature will be awarded for the fourth time.

When Ellen Mattson, a lifelong member of the Swedish Academy, introduces Han Kang, the King of Sweden will personally present the medal and the Nobel Prize certificate.

After the ceremony, the awardees will move to the banquet hall.

This is Stockholm City Hall.

Preparations are underway for a banquet for over 1,300 people, including the King, the awardees, and key figures from the Nobel Foundation and the Swedish Academy.

Han Kang's acceptance speech will be announced at this event.

She is expected to deliver a speech in English for about five minutes, and KBS reporters will also attend the banquet to bring you live updates.

At a press conference on December 6th, Han Kang directly criticized the martial law situation in Korea.

[Han Kang/Nobel Prize in Literature Recipient/Press Conference on Dec. 6: "I hope we do not return to the past where control is exercised through force or coercion to suppress freedom of expression..."]

After reflecting on her writing journey in her lecture, the world is paying attention to what kind of acceptance speech she will deliver this time.

Publishing officials who have introduced Han Kang overseas and Swedish translators are also in attendance to celebrate.

[Laurence Laluyaux/Han Kang's Foreign Rights Agent: "I think the fact that someone who does not shout to the world about their work is read so widely, is admired so deeply and has this reach and will now reach a lot of people."]

Tomorrow, Han Kang will meet with the Korean media and visit a multicultural school in Sweden to discuss her works with the students.

This is Jo Bit-na reporting for KBS News from Stockholm.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Nobel Prize in Literature soon to be awarded to Han Kang
    • 입력 2024-12-10 23:55:59
    News 9
[Anchor]

The Nobel Prize ceremony will soon take place in Stockholm, Sweden, as midnight approaches here in Korea.

There is great interest in what author Han Kang, the first Korean and the first Asian woman to receive the Nobel Prize in Literature, will say in her acceptance speech.

Our correspondent Jo Bit-na has visited the venue where the ceremony and banquet will be held to capture the local atmosphere.

[Report]

The Stockholm Concert Hall, where the Nobel Prize ceremony will be held tonight at midnight, is brightly lit.

The Nobel Prize in Literature will be awarded for the fourth time.

When Ellen Mattson, a lifelong member of the Swedish Academy, introduces Han Kang, the King of Sweden will personally present the medal and the Nobel Prize certificate.

After the ceremony, the awardees will move to the banquet hall.

This is Stockholm City Hall.

Preparations are underway for a banquet for over 1,300 people, including the King, the awardees, and key figures from the Nobel Foundation and the Swedish Academy.

Han Kang's acceptance speech will be announced at this event.

She is expected to deliver a speech in English for about five minutes, and KBS reporters will also attend the banquet to bring you live updates.

At a press conference on December 6th, Han Kang directly criticized the martial law situation in Korea.

[Han Kang/Nobel Prize in Literature Recipient/Press Conference on Dec. 6: "I hope we do not return to the past where control is exercised through force or coercion to suppress freedom of expression..."]

After reflecting on her writing journey in her lecture, the world is paying attention to what kind of acceptance speech she will deliver this time.

Publishing officials who have introduced Han Kang overseas and Swedish translators are also in attendance to celebrate.

[Laurence Laluyaux/Han Kang's Foreign Rights Agent: "I think the fact that someone who does not shout to the world about their work is read so widely, is admired so deeply and has this reach and will now reach a lot of people."]

Tomorrow, Han Kang will meet with the Korean media and visit a multicultural school in Sweden to discuss her works with the students.

This is Jo Bit-na reporting for KBS News from Stockholm.
조빛나
조빛나 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

[속보] ‘비상계엄 주동’ 김용현 전 국방장관 구속

[속보] ‘비상계엄 주동’ 김용현 전 국방장관 구속
‘상설특검·체포요구결의안’ 통과…여당서도 찬성표

‘상설특검·체포요구결의안’ 통과…여당서도 찬성표
여, “내년 4월 또는 5월 대선” 초안 마련…야 “국민이 동의 안 해”

여, “내년 4월 또는 5월 대선” 초안 마련…야 “국민이 동의 안 해”
673.3조 내년도 예산안 국회 <br>통과…정부안에서 4.1조 감액

673.3조 내년도 예산안 국회 통과…정부안에서 4.1조 감액
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

프리미엄K

취재K

글로벌K

영상K

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정
KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 이승환
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.