Nobel Prize in Literature soon to be awarded to Han Kang

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The Nobel Prize ceremony will soon take place in Stockholm, Sweden, as midnight approaches here in Korea.



There is great interest in what author Han Kang, the first Korean and the first Asian woman to receive the Nobel Prize in Literature, will say in her acceptance speech.



Our correspondent Jo Bit-na has visited the venue where the ceremony and banquet will be held to capture the local atmosphere.



[Report]



The Stockholm Concert Hall, where the Nobel Prize ceremony will be held tonight at midnight, is brightly lit.



The Nobel Prize in Literature will be awarded for the fourth time.



When Ellen Mattson, a lifelong member of the Swedish Academy, introduces Han Kang, the King of Sweden will personally present the medal and the Nobel Prize certificate.



After the ceremony, the awardees will move to the banquet hall.



This is Stockholm City Hall.



Preparations are underway for a banquet for over 1,300 people, including the King, the awardees, and key figures from the Nobel Foundation and the Swedish Academy.



Han Kang's acceptance speech will be announced at this event.



She is expected to deliver a speech in English for about five minutes, and KBS reporters will also attend the banquet to bring you live updates.



At a press conference on December 6th, Han Kang directly criticized the martial law situation in Korea.



[Han Kang/Nobel Prize in Literature Recipient/Press Conference on Dec. 6: "I hope we do not return to the past where control is exercised through force or coercion to suppress freedom of expression..."]



After reflecting on her writing journey in her lecture, the world is paying attention to what kind of acceptance speech she will deliver this time.



Publishing officials who have introduced Han Kang overseas and Swedish translators are also in attendance to celebrate.



[Laurence Laluyaux/Han Kang's Foreign Rights Agent: "I think the fact that someone who does not shout to the world about their work is read so widely, is admired so deeply and has this reach and will now reach a lot of people."]



Tomorrow, Han Kang will meet with the Korean media and visit a multicultural school in Sweden to discuss her works with the students.



This is Jo Bit-na reporting for KBS News from Stockholm.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!