Han Kang's hometown in festive mood to celebrate her Nobel Prize award ceremony

[Anchor]



Ahead of the Nobel Prize in Literature award ceremony, celebratory events took place across the country today (Dec. 10).



In Gwangju, the hometown of author Han Kang, people are gathering at City Hall to watch the award ceremony together.



Let's connect to our reporter on the scene.



Reporter Kim Ae-rin, the award ceremony will begin soon; what is the atmosphere like there?



[Report]



Yes, as the Nobel Prize in Literature award ceremony approaches, the atmosphere here is becoming increasingly lively.



From an hour ago, starting with a lecture themed around Han Kang's literary works, various celebratory events are scheduled for the evening.



About 300 people, including literary figures and Gwangju residents, have gathered to watch Han Kang's award ceremony.



During today's celebration, Gwangju residents will be writing letters to Han Kang.



Various congratulatory performances are also prepared for before and after the award ceremony.



In particular, the real-life figure 'Dong-ho', the protagonist of her novel 'Human Acts', will be reconstructed as a video hologram to deliver a congratulatory message.



Celebratory events have been ongoing throughout Gwangju all day long.



In Buk-gu, Gwangju, a 'Night of Literature' event was held where people sang songs written and composed by Han Kang, and a congratulatory event using media facades was also held.



There was also a relay reading of passages from the novel 'Human Acts'.



People participating in the event expressed that they felt the significance of Han Kang's award even more, as they realize that the declaration of 'martial law' by President Yoon Suk Yeol is reminiscent of the events in Gwangju in May 1980, being repeated in 2024.



In Jeonnam Jangheung, where Han Kang's father, writer Han Seung-won, resides, a celebratory event will begin at midnight.



Local residents are expected to gather to watch Han Kang's award ceremony in real-time.



This has been Kim Ae-rin from KBS News at Gwangju City Hall.



