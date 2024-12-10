KOSPI rebounds after 5 trading days
읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.
Today (12.10), the KOSPI closed at 2,417.84, up 2.43% from yesterday, while the KOSDAQ index finished at 661.59, up 5.52%.
Both the KOSPI and KOSDAQ had experienced four consecutive days of decline from the 4th to yesterday (12.9) but turned to an upward trend today.
In the Seoul foreign exchange market, the weekly closing price of the won-dollar exchange rate recorded 1,426.90 won, down 10.10 won from yesterday.
■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!
- KOSPI rebounds after 5 trading days
-
- 입력 2024-12-10 23:56:00
Today (12.10), the KOSPI closed at 2,417.84, up 2.43% from yesterday, while the KOSDAQ index finished at 661.59, up 5.52%.
Both the KOSPI and KOSDAQ had experienced four consecutive days of decline from the 4th to yesterday (12.9) but turned to an upward trend today.
In the Seoul foreign exchange market, the weekly closing price of the won-dollar exchange rate recorded 1,426.90 won, down 10.10 won from yesterday.
-
- KBS의 기사 모음
이 기사가 좋으셨다면
-
좋아요
0
-
응원해요
0
-
후속 원해요
0
헤드라인
많이 본 뉴스
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
-
준비중입니다.
-
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.