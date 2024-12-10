KOSPI rebounds after 5 trading days

동영상 고정 취소

The stock market rebounded after five trading days following the emergency martial law, and the won-dollar exchange rate also fell by more than 10 won, dropping to the 1,420 won range.



Today (12.10), the KOSPI closed at 2,417.84, up 2.43% from yesterday, while the KOSDAQ index finished at 661.59, up 5.52%.



Both the KOSPI and KOSDAQ had experienced four consecutive days of decline from the 4th to yesterday (12.9) but turned to an upward trend today.



In the Seoul foreign exchange market, the weekly closing price of the won-dollar exchange rate recorded 1,426.90 won, down 10.10 won from yesterday.



