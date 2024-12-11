News 9

“Negative prices” for soju, drastic discounts offered to consumers not willing to spend

입력 2024.12.11 (00:04)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

Last month, the consumer price index rose by only 1.5%, but the price levels that consumers feel is still high.

However, some dining items, such as soju, have recently been recorded at negative prices.

What is going on? Reporter Kim Jin-hwa takes a look.

[Report]

At a restaurant in Seoul, the price for a bottle of soju was set at 1,000 won, lower than retail price.

The restaurant had reluctantly adopted this price when the number of customers decreased due COVID-19, but has been kept until now.

[Kim Do-kyung/Restaurant Owner: "I thought business would be really good once COVID was over. I had hope, but there is none of that now."]

Recently, many establishments have offered significant discounts on soju, and this has been captured in the statistics from the National Statistical Office, showing that the dining soju price has recorded negative growth for three consecutive months.

This is similar for coffee prices. During this period, industry leader Starbucks raised its prices, yet the overall coffee price has fallen.

Some companies, pressured by low-cost coffee, have resorted to half-price discounts, which is reflected in the National Statistical Office's survey.

It has created an contradiction of consumers feeling burdened by rising coffee prices, while coffee prices are falling.

[Kim Ji-hyun/Seoul Eunpyeong District: "(Coffee prices) are honestly quite burdensome. My salary isn't increasing, but everything else is."]

[Hwang Seon-young/Seoul Gangseo District: "These days, I bring instant coffee from home. I've cut back on buying coffee."]

Retail sales, which indicate consumer trends, have continued to decline for ten consecutive quarters, and the proportion of consumption expenditure in households' disposable income has dropped to the 60% range for the first time in seven quarters.

[Jo Young-moo/LG Economic Research Institute Researcher: "(Consumers) are increasing their spending overseas rather than domestically, and as a result, the actual market situation felt by self-employed individuals and domestic companies is not recovering."]

The 'recession-type price decline' resulting from drastic discounts to attract consumers who are not willing to spend also shows the shadow of domestic stagnation.

This is KBS News, Kim Jin-hwa.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • “Negative prices” for soju, drastic discounts offered to consumers not willing to spend
    • 입력 2024-12-11 00:04:15
    News 9
[Anchor]

Last month, the consumer price index rose by only 1.5%, but the price levels that consumers feel is still high.

However, some dining items, such as soju, have recently been recorded at negative prices.

What is going on? Reporter Kim Jin-hwa takes a look.

[Report]

At a restaurant in Seoul, the price for a bottle of soju was set at 1,000 won, lower than retail price.

The restaurant had reluctantly adopted this price when the number of customers decreased due COVID-19, but has been kept until now.

[Kim Do-kyung/Restaurant Owner: "I thought business would be really good once COVID was over. I had hope, but there is none of that now."]

Recently, many establishments have offered significant discounts on soju, and this has been captured in the statistics from the National Statistical Office, showing that the dining soju price has recorded negative growth for three consecutive months.

This is similar for coffee prices. During this period, industry leader Starbucks raised its prices, yet the overall coffee price has fallen.

Some companies, pressured by low-cost coffee, have resorted to half-price discounts, which is reflected in the National Statistical Office's survey.

It has created an contradiction of consumers feeling burdened by rising coffee prices, while coffee prices are falling.

[Kim Ji-hyun/Seoul Eunpyeong District: "(Coffee prices) are honestly quite burdensome. My salary isn't increasing, but everything else is."]

[Hwang Seon-young/Seoul Gangseo District: "These days, I bring instant coffee from home. I've cut back on buying coffee."]

Retail sales, which indicate consumer trends, have continued to decline for ten consecutive quarters, and the proportion of consumption expenditure in households' disposable income has dropped to the 60% range for the first time in seven quarters.

[Jo Young-moo/LG Economic Research Institute Researcher: "(Consumers) are increasing their spending overseas rather than domestically, and as a result, the actual market situation felt by self-employed individuals and domestic companies is not recovering."]

The 'recession-type price decline' resulting from drastic discounts to attract consumers who are not willing to spend also shows the shadow of domestic stagnation.

This is KBS News, Kim Jin-hwa.
김진화
김진화 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

[속보] ‘비상계엄 주동’ 김용현 전 국방장관 구속

[속보] ‘비상계엄 주동’ 김용현 전 국방장관 구속
‘상설특검·체포요구결의안’ 통과…여당서도 찬성표

‘상설특검·체포요구결의안’ 통과…여당서도 찬성표
여, “내년 4월 또는 5월 대선” 초안 마련…야 “국민이 동의 안 해”

여, “내년 4월 또는 5월 대선” 초안 마련…야 “국민이 동의 안 해”
673.3조 내년도 예산안 국회 <br>통과…정부안에서 4.1조 감액

673.3조 내년도 예산안 국회 통과…정부안에서 4.1조 감액
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

프리미엄K

취재K

글로벌K

영상K

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정
KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 이승환
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.