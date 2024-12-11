News 9

KBO President urges preparation for post-golden age of 10 million spectators

입력 2024.12.11 (00:04) 수정 2024.12.11 (00:04)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

KBO President Heo Koo-youn, who opened the era of 10 million spectators in professional baseball for the first time, warned of a crisis following the golden age.

He emphasized that in order to prevent the unprecedented success from disappearing like a mirage, it is essential to focus on substance rather than just expansion.

This is a report by reporter Ha Mu-rim.

[Report]

This season, professional baseball has opened the era of 10 million spectators for the first time in Korean professional sports history.

The explosive influx of spectators from the 2030 generation through the allowance and activation of SNS content, as well as the introduction of the world's first ABS, have also had a significant impact.

President Heo Koo-youn received high praise for these achievements and was awarded the grand prize at the Ilgoo Club awards ceremony, but he stressed the need for awareness of the crisis.

[Heo Koo-youn/KBO President: "I have a thought that our baseball might be 'external prosperity but internal emptiness.' I think there is a considerable possibility that we could drop to 9 million or 8 million (spectators) at the moment we become intoxicated with 10 million spectators."]

He particularly expressed concern about the international competitiveness of Korean baseball, which has been underperforming in recent international competitions such as the Tokyo Olympics and WBC.

He pointed out that success built without a solid foundation can collapse like a mirage in an instant.

[Heo Koo-youn/KBO President: "(Since the gold medal at the 2008 Beijing Olympics) if you ask whether the Korean baseball has continued to develop, I find it hard to agree. In the meantime, Japan has experienced a significant shock and has continued to develop gradually, whereas the pace of Korean baseball has been relatively slow."]

He emphasized the need to strengthen competitiveness through expanding youth baseball, improving infrastructure, and training advanced coaches.

He also promised to create an opportunity for revival in the 2026 WBC through generational change and thorough preparation.

[Heo Koo-youn/KBO President: "We are making extensive preparations to reach the semifinals in the 2026 WBC, and it must be achieved. For the sake of our fans, reaching the semifinals is a must."]

This is KBS News, Ha Mu-rim.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • KBO President urges preparation for post-golden age of 10 million spectators
    • 입력 2024-12-11 00:04:15
    • 수정2024-12-11 00:04:38
    News 9
[Anchor]

KBO President Heo Koo-youn, who opened the era of 10 million spectators in professional baseball for the first time, warned of a crisis following the golden age.

He emphasized that in order to prevent the unprecedented success from disappearing like a mirage, it is essential to focus on substance rather than just expansion.

This is a report by reporter Ha Mu-rim.

[Report]

This season, professional baseball has opened the era of 10 million spectators for the first time in Korean professional sports history.

The explosive influx of spectators from the 2030 generation through the allowance and activation of SNS content, as well as the introduction of the world's first ABS, have also had a significant impact.

President Heo Koo-youn received high praise for these achievements and was awarded the grand prize at the Ilgoo Club awards ceremony, but he stressed the need for awareness of the crisis.

[Heo Koo-youn/KBO President: "I have a thought that our baseball might be 'external prosperity but internal emptiness.' I think there is a considerable possibility that we could drop to 9 million or 8 million (spectators) at the moment we become intoxicated with 10 million spectators."]

He particularly expressed concern about the international competitiveness of Korean baseball, which has been underperforming in recent international competitions such as the Tokyo Olympics and WBC.

He pointed out that success built without a solid foundation can collapse like a mirage in an instant.

[Heo Koo-youn/KBO President: "(Since the gold medal at the 2008 Beijing Olympics) if you ask whether the Korean baseball has continued to develop, I find it hard to agree. In the meantime, Japan has experienced a significant shock and has continued to develop gradually, whereas the pace of Korean baseball has been relatively slow."]

He emphasized the need to strengthen competitiveness through expanding youth baseball, improving infrastructure, and training advanced coaches.

He also promised to create an opportunity for revival in the 2026 WBC through generational change and thorough preparation.

[Heo Koo-youn/KBO President: "We are making extensive preparations to reach the semifinals in the 2026 WBC, and it must be achieved. For the sake of our fans, reaching the semifinals is a must."]

This is KBS News, Ha Mu-rim.
하무림
하무림 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

[속보] ‘비상계엄 주동’ 김용현 전 국방장관 구속

[속보] ‘비상계엄 주동’ 김용현 전 국방장관 구속
‘상설특검·체포요구결의안’ 통과…여당서도 찬성표

‘상설특검·체포요구결의안’ 통과…여당서도 찬성표
여, “내년 4월 또는 5월 대선” 초안 마련…야 “국민이 동의 안 해”

여, “내년 4월 또는 5월 대선” 초안 마련…야 “국민이 동의 안 해”
673.3조 내년도 예산안 국회 <br>통과…정부안에서 4.1조 감액

673.3조 내년도 예산안 국회 통과…정부안에서 4.1조 감액
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

프리미엄K

취재K

글로벌K

영상K

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정
KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 이승환
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.