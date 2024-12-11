Ousted Syrian dictator's garage stocked with supercars

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



It has been revealed that the Syrian Al-Assad regime, which has engaged in dictatorship for generations, enjoyed a luxurious lifestyle.



Dozens of luxury vehicles were parked in the presidential palace garage, and there were also secret passages and bunkers.



This is Kim Gae-hyung reporting from Dubai.



[Report]



Supercars, each worth hundreds of millions of won, are lined up.



There are 40 luxury vehicles, including Bentley, Rolls-Royce, and Ferrari.



These are the cars used by the ousted Syrian President Al-Assad and his family.



Ordinary people could only visit this presidential palace, known as the People's Palace or Qasr al-Shaab, after the dictator went into exile.



They step on the dictator's portrait or take commemorative photos.



Some people are also taking various items with them.



["(Is it okay to take this?) It's not like that."]



The president's wife, Asma al-Assad, who fled in a hurry, left her ID behind.



The stairs leading down connect to a long corridor that stretches for hundreds of meters.



At the end of the corridor, there is a secret bunker presumed to be used for residential purposes in case of emergencies.



["Congratulations. It's a Christmas gift."]



Upon entering the area where people have come out, dozens of clothing items are hanging.



Going down the stairs again leads to another secret passage that resembles a military fortress.



An asset valuation website estimated the Al-Assad family's fortune to be as much as 12 billion dollars.



This is Kim Gae-hyung from KBS News in Dubai.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!