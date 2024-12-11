News 9

Ousted Syrian dictator's garage stocked with supercars

[Anchor]

It has been revealed that the Syrian Al-Assad regime, which has engaged in dictatorship for generations, enjoyed a luxurious lifestyle.

Dozens of luxury vehicles were parked in the presidential palace garage, and there were also secret passages and bunkers.

This is Kim Gae-hyung reporting from Dubai.

[Report]

Supercars, each worth hundreds of millions of won, are lined up.

There are 40 luxury vehicles, including Bentley, Rolls-Royce, and Ferrari.

These are the cars used by the ousted Syrian President Al-Assad and his family.

Ordinary people could only visit this presidential palace, known as the People's Palace or Qasr al-Shaab, after the dictator went into exile.

They step on the dictator's portrait or take commemorative photos.

Some people are also taking various items with them.

["(Is it okay to take this?) It's not like that."]

The president's wife, Asma al-Assad, who fled in a hurry, left her ID behind.

The stairs leading down connect to a long corridor that stretches for hundreds of meters.

At the end of the corridor, there is a secret bunker presumed to be used for residential purposes in case of emergencies.

["Congratulations. It's a Christmas gift."]

Upon entering the area where people have come out, dozens of clothing items are hanging.

Going down the stairs again leads to another secret passage that resembles a military fortress.

An asset valuation website estimated the Al-Assad family's fortune to be as much as 12 billion dollars.

This is Kim Gae-hyung from KBS News in Dubai.

