Kim Yeon-koung leads Heungkuk Life to 13th consecutive win

[Anchor]



In professional volleyball, Heungkuk Life Pink Spiders, who has been on a winning streak since the start of this season, has tied the record for the most consecutive wins in the team's history with 13 victories by defeating Pepper Savings Bank AI Peppers.



Kim Yeon-koung, who is performing remarkably regardless of her age, was once again the star of the match.



Reporter Park Jumi has the story.



[Report]



Since the start of this season, Heungkuk Life Pink Spiders has achieved an impressive 12 consecutive wins without a single loss.



The home stadium of Heungkuk Life was filled with a wave of support, hoping for a tie of the team's record for the most consecutive wins at 13.



They faced a tough battle against Pepper Savings Bank, who has been on the rise with solid teamwork, but secured the first set with a crucial block by Anilise Fitzi.



After winning the first set, the attackers soared.



In the second set, with the score tied at 11-11, Jeong Yun-ju and Tutku Burcu led the team to a consecutive 8-point streak, and in the final third set, the savior Kim Yeon-koung brought home the victory with her attack, creating a festive atmosphere in the home stadium.



Another victory.



This marks the 13th consecutive win since the start of the season.



Heungkuk Life, who has tied the record for the most wins in the team's history, is now challenging the women's division record of 15 consecutive wins held by Hyundai E&C Hillstate.



In professional basketball, KCC Egis' Choi Jun-yong set a new personal scoring record in a single game with a barrage of three-pointers from the start, stopping SK Knights' 10-game winning streak.



This is KBS News, Park Jumi.



