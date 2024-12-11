Immortal art of Vincent van Gogh returns to Korea after 12 years

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



After a long time, Vincent van Gogh's masterpieces can be seen in Korea again.



The original works that capture Van Gogh's life have returned to Korea after 12 years.



Reporter Jeong Hae-joo introduces what artworks can be visited.



[Report]



Sharp yet mournful eyes, a neatly groomed beard, and tightly pressed lips.



There is an indescribable sadness in the appearance of a well-groomed gentleman.



This is Van Gogh's 1887 work 'Self-Portrait'.



The textured brushstrokes convey Van Gogh's quick yet intense touch.



At the age of thirty, Van Gogh embarked on the path of a painter and sought to depict a weaver's sigh and the hardships of life.



The work 'Interior of a Restaurant', completed with delicate dots, and the thick application of paint that adds texture and volume, showcases the challenges faced by young Van Gogh.



[Jo Ah-ra/Curator: "By showing the original works, Van Gogh's unique impasto technique is well revealed..."]



His intense artistic obsession made him ill, but he could not put down his brush even in a mental hospital, capturing anxiety and loneliness on canvas until the moment of his death.



From early drawings to his last landscape paintings.



76 pieces of artwork follow his life closely.



[Jo Ah-ra/Curator: "Because he lived a difficult life, he had to approach art with great seriousness, and it is a spiritual expression encompassing everything..."]



The immortal painter 'Vincent van Gogh' has returned to Korea after 12 years, and until March next year, you can experience the emotions of his original works firsthand.



This is KBS News, Jeong Hae-joo.



