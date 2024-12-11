News 9

Immortal art of Vincent van Gogh returns to Korea after 12 years

입력 2024.12.11 (00:15)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

After a long time, Vincent van Gogh's masterpieces can be seen in Korea again.

The original works that capture Van Gogh's life have returned to Korea after 12 years.

Reporter Jeong Hae-joo introduces what artworks can be visited.

[Report]

Sharp yet mournful eyes, a neatly groomed beard, and tightly pressed lips.

There is an indescribable sadness in the appearance of a well-groomed gentleman.

This is Van Gogh's 1887 work 'Self-Portrait'.

The textured brushstrokes convey Van Gogh's quick yet intense touch.

At the age of thirty, Van Gogh embarked on the path of a painter and sought to depict a weaver's sigh and the hardships of life.

The work 'Interior of a Restaurant', completed with delicate dots, and the thick application of paint that adds texture and volume, showcases the challenges faced by young Van Gogh.

[Jo Ah-ra/Curator: "By showing the original works, Van Gogh's unique impasto technique is well revealed..."]

His intense artistic obsession made him ill, but he could not put down his brush even in a mental hospital, capturing anxiety and loneliness on canvas until the moment of his death.

From early drawings to his last landscape paintings.

76 pieces of artwork follow his life closely.

[Jo Ah-ra/Curator: "Because he lived a difficult life, he had to approach art with great seriousness, and it is a spiritual expression encompassing everything..."]

The immortal painter 'Vincent van Gogh' has returned to Korea after 12 years, and until March next year, you can experience the emotions of his original works firsthand.

This is KBS News, Jeong Hae-joo.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Immortal art of Vincent van Gogh returns to Korea after 12 years
    • 입력 2024-12-11 00:15:54
    News 9
[Anchor]

After a long time, Vincent van Gogh's masterpieces can be seen in Korea again.

The original works that capture Van Gogh's life have returned to Korea after 12 years.

Reporter Jeong Hae-joo introduces what artworks can be visited.

[Report]

Sharp yet mournful eyes, a neatly groomed beard, and tightly pressed lips.

There is an indescribable sadness in the appearance of a well-groomed gentleman.

This is Van Gogh's 1887 work 'Self-Portrait'.

The textured brushstrokes convey Van Gogh's quick yet intense touch.

At the age of thirty, Van Gogh embarked on the path of a painter and sought to depict a weaver's sigh and the hardships of life.

The work 'Interior of a Restaurant', completed with delicate dots, and the thick application of paint that adds texture and volume, showcases the challenges faced by young Van Gogh.

[Jo Ah-ra/Curator: "By showing the original works, Van Gogh's unique impasto technique is well revealed..."]

His intense artistic obsession made him ill, but he could not put down his brush even in a mental hospital, capturing anxiety and loneliness on canvas until the moment of his death.

From early drawings to his last landscape paintings.

76 pieces of artwork follow his life closely.

[Jo Ah-ra/Curator: "Because he lived a difficult life, he had to approach art with great seriousness, and it is a spiritual expression encompassing everything..."]

The immortal painter 'Vincent van Gogh' has returned to Korea after 12 years, and until March next year, you can experience the emotions of his original works firsthand.

This is KBS News, Jeong Hae-joo.
정해주
정해주 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

‘비상계엄 주동’ 김용현 전 국방장관 구속

‘비상계엄 주동’ 김용현 전 국방장관 구속
‘상설특검·체포요구결의안’ 통과…여당서도 찬성표

‘상설특검·체포요구결의안’ 통과…여당서도 찬성표
여, “내년 4월 또는 5월 대선” 초안 마련…야 “국민이 동의 안 해”

여, “내년 4월 또는 5월 대선” 초안 마련…야 “국민이 동의 안 해”
673.3조 내년도 예산안 국회 <br>통과…정부안에서 4.1조 감액

673.3조 내년도 예산안 국회 통과…정부안에서 4.1조 감액
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

프리미엄K

취재K

글로벌K

영상K

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정
KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 이승환
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.