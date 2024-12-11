74-year-old tennis enthusiast ranks first in amateur league

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



There is a tennis enthusiast who has become a hot topic by ranking first in the amateur league at the age of 74.



He is Seong Gi-chun, a living legend in the amateur tennis community.



Reporter Kim Gi-beom has investigated the secret to his ability to compete confidently with much younger players.



[Report]



Four of the top amateur tennis players in the country have gathered for a practice match.



The oldest among them, Seong Gi-chun, is the target of attacks, but he does not back down easily.



His left-handed forehand's deep angle attacks and his lob technique that lifts the ball into the air are exceptional.



At the age of 74, Seong Gi-chun remains the strongest among amateurs.



[Seong Gi-chun/Tennis Enthusiast: "I was born during the Korean War. So this year, I am 74 years old, and I have been living with tennis for almost 40 years."]



This year, Seong Gi-chun has won three amateur tournaments and finished second in two, reclaiming the overall first-place ranking after 12 years. This marks the highest age record ever.



[Choi Han-min/Tennis Enthusiast: "His swing and steps seem to maintain the level of someone in their early 60s, which is really amazing, and I want to make him my role model."]



The secret lies in his rigorous training and self-management, which he has maintained without missing a day for 40 years since he started playing tennis.



[Seong Gi-chun/KATA President: "When I wake up, I stretch for about 5 minutes and then walk alone for about 20 minutes. I practice my swing 300 times every morning without fail."]



He has maintained his health by avoiding alcohol and cigarettes, ensuring over 8 hours of sleep, and eating three meals a day regularly.



Seong Gi-chun, who believes that walking and running contribute to a long life, vows not to put down his racket until he can no longer play.



[Seong Gi-chun: "I will keep playing tennis as long as my legs remain healthy. I don't know when that will be, but I am determined to continue playing for a long time with good people."]



This is KBS News, Kim Gi-beom.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!