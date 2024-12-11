News 9

74-year-old tennis enthusiast ranks first in amateur league

입력 2024.12.11 (00:15)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

There is a tennis enthusiast who has become a hot topic by ranking first in the amateur league at the age of 74.

He is Seong Gi-chun, a living legend in the amateur tennis community.

Reporter Kim Gi-beom has investigated the secret to his ability to compete confidently with much younger players.

[Report]

Four of the top amateur tennis players in the country have gathered for a practice match.

The oldest among them, Seong Gi-chun, is the target of attacks, but he does not back down easily.

His left-handed forehand's deep angle attacks and his lob technique that lifts the ball into the air are exceptional.

At the age of 74, Seong Gi-chun remains the strongest among amateurs.

[Seong Gi-chun/Tennis Enthusiast: "I was born during the Korean War. So this year, I am 74 years old, and I have been living with tennis for almost 40 years."]

This year, Seong Gi-chun has won three amateur tournaments and finished second in two, reclaiming the overall first-place ranking after 12 years. This marks the highest age record ever.

[Choi Han-min/Tennis Enthusiast: "His swing and steps seem to maintain the level of someone in their early 60s, which is really amazing, and I want to make him my role model."]

The secret lies in his rigorous training and self-management, which he has maintained without missing a day for 40 years since he started playing tennis.

[Seong Gi-chun/KATA President: "When I wake up, I stretch for about 5 minutes and then walk alone for about 20 minutes. I practice my swing 300 times every morning without fail."]

He has maintained his health by avoiding alcohol and cigarettes, ensuring over 8 hours of sleep, and eating three meals a day regularly.

Seong Gi-chun, who believes that walking and running contribute to a long life, vows not to put down his racket until he can no longer play.

[Seong Gi-chun: "I will keep playing tennis as long as my legs remain healthy. I don't know when that will be, but I am determined to continue playing for a long time with good people."]

This is KBS News, Kim Gi-beom.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • 74-year-old tennis enthusiast ranks first in amateur league
    • 입력 2024-12-11 00:15:54
    News 9
[Anchor]

There is a tennis enthusiast who has become a hot topic by ranking first in the amateur league at the age of 74.

He is Seong Gi-chun, a living legend in the amateur tennis community.

Reporter Kim Gi-beom has investigated the secret to his ability to compete confidently with much younger players.

[Report]

Four of the top amateur tennis players in the country have gathered for a practice match.

The oldest among them, Seong Gi-chun, is the target of attacks, but he does not back down easily.

His left-handed forehand's deep angle attacks and his lob technique that lifts the ball into the air are exceptional.

At the age of 74, Seong Gi-chun remains the strongest among amateurs.

[Seong Gi-chun/Tennis Enthusiast: "I was born during the Korean War. So this year, I am 74 years old, and I have been living with tennis for almost 40 years."]

This year, Seong Gi-chun has won three amateur tournaments and finished second in two, reclaiming the overall first-place ranking after 12 years. This marks the highest age record ever.

[Choi Han-min/Tennis Enthusiast: "His swing and steps seem to maintain the level of someone in their early 60s, which is really amazing, and I want to make him my role model."]

The secret lies in his rigorous training and self-management, which he has maintained without missing a day for 40 years since he started playing tennis.

[Seong Gi-chun/KATA President: "When I wake up, I stretch for about 5 minutes and then walk alone for about 20 minutes. I practice my swing 300 times every morning without fail."]

He has maintained his health by avoiding alcohol and cigarettes, ensuring over 8 hours of sleep, and eating three meals a day regularly.

Seong Gi-chun, who believes that walking and running contribute to a long life, vows not to put down his racket until he can no longer play.

[Seong Gi-chun: "I will keep playing tennis as long as my legs remain healthy. I don't know when that will be, but I am determined to continue playing for a long time with good people."]

This is KBS News, Kim Gi-beom.
김기범
김기범 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

‘비상계엄 주동’ 김용현 전 국방장관 구속

‘비상계엄 주동’ 김용현 전 국방장관 구속
‘상설특검·체포요구결의안’ 통과…여당서도 찬성표

‘상설특검·체포요구결의안’ 통과…여당서도 찬성표
여, “내년 4월 또는 5월 대선” 초안 마련…야 “국민이 동의 안 해”

여, “내년 4월 또는 5월 대선” 초안 마련…야 “국민이 동의 안 해”
673.3조 내년도 예산안 국회 <br>통과…정부안에서 4.1조 감액

673.3조 내년도 예산안 국회 통과…정부안에서 4.1조 감액
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

프리미엄K

취재K

글로벌K

영상K

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정
KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 이승환
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.