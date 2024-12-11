74-year-old tennis enthusiast ranks first in amateur league
There is a tennis enthusiast who has become a hot topic by ranking first in the amateur league at the age of 74.
He is Seong Gi-chun, a living legend in the amateur tennis community.
Reporter Kim Gi-beom has investigated the secret to his ability to compete confidently with much younger players.
[Report]
Four of the top amateur tennis players in the country have gathered for a practice match.
The oldest among them, Seong Gi-chun, is the target of attacks, but he does not back down easily.
His left-handed forehand's deep angle attacks and his lob technique that lifts the ball into the air are exceptional.
At the age of 74, Seong Gi-chun remains the strongest among amateurs.
[Seong Gi-chun/Tennis Enthusiast: "I was born during the Korean War. So this year, I am 74 years old, and I have been living with tennis for almost 40 years."]
This year, Seong Gi-chun has won three amateur tournaments and finished second in two, reclaiming the overall first-place ranking after 12 years. This marks the highest age record ever.
[Choi Han-min/Tennis Enthusiast: "His swing and steps seem to maintain the level of someone in their early 60s, which is really amazing, and I want to make him my role model."]
The secret lies in his rigorous training and self-management, which he has maintained without missing a day for 40 years since he started playing tennis.
[Seong Gi-chun/KATA President: "When I wake up, I stretch for about 5 minutes and then walk alone for about 20 minutes. I practice my swing 300 times every morning without fail."]
He has maintained his health by avoiding alcohol and cigarettes, ensuring over 8 hours of sleep, and eating three meals a day regularly.
Seong Gi-chun, who believes that walking and running contribute to a long life, vows not to put down his racket until he can no longer play.
[Seong Gi-chun: "I will keep playing tennis as long as my legs remain healthy. I don't know when that will be, but I am determined to continue playing for a long time with good people."]
This is KBS News, Kim Gi-beom.
김기범 기자
