Growing “K-coach fever” in Southeast Asian football

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The K-coach craze continues in Southeast Asian football following the phenomenal leadership of former Vietnam coach Park Hang-seo.



The interest has grown even more with match-ups between Korean coaches in the Southeast Asian Football Championship.



This is a report by reporter Moon Young-gyu.



[Report]



The match was held with both teams led by Korean coaches, Kim Sang-sik for Vietnam and Ha Hyeok-jun for Laos.



The first half ended in a tense 0-0 draw, but Vietnam's organization proved to be superior in the second half.



In the 58th minute, Hai Long connected a long pass from the back with a volley to score the opening goal.



After that, Vietnam continued to launch relentless attacks against Laos, scoring three more goals and achieving a resounding 4-1 victory.



Indonesia, led by coach Shin Tae-yong, also won against Myanmar with a score of 1-0.



On the 15th, a match between Indonesia and Vietnam is scheduled, promising another face-off between Korean coaches.



The influence of Korean coaches in Southeast Asian football is growing, and they are being evaluated as proven competence following the great success of former coach Park Hang-seo.



Vietnam quickly sought out Korean coach Kim Sang-sik after the underperformance of coach Troussier, who was appointed as Park Hang-seo's successor.



Indonesia's coach Shin Tae-yong is also sparking a Korean Wave in the local scene by performing well in various international competitions.



There is anticipation whether another Korean coach will hold the championship trophy in the Southeast Asian Football Championship, where former coach Park Hang-seo led Vietnam to victory in 2018.



This is KBS News, Moon Young-gyu.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!