Sono terminates contract with Kim Min-wook due to school violence controversy
Allegations have recently emerged that Kim Min-wook engaged in abusive behavior during his time in college sports, prompting the Sports Ethics Center to launch an investigation.
Accordingly, the Sono team announced today that they have terminated Kim Min-wook's contract, stating that he has tarnished the team's image.
The Sono team mentioned that although the results of the Sports Ethics Center's investigation have not yet been released, they made this decision because Kim Min-wook has acknowledged some of the claims.
- Sono terminates contract with Kim Min-wook due to school violence controversy
입력 2024-12-11 00:20:11
