[News Today] “YOON ORDERS TO DRAG OUT LAWMAKERS”

입력 2024.12.11 (16:08) 수정 2024.12.11 (16:15)

[LEAD]
Army Special Warfare Commander Kwak Jong-keun testified that President Yoon Suk Yeol ordered him to forcibly remove lawmakers from the National Assembly after the declaration of martial law. This information was revealed at yesterday's National Defense Committee hearing. Commander Kwak explained that President Yoon called him, ordering the doors be broken down quickly to remove the members and secure a voting quorum.

[REPORT]
Army Special Warfare Commander Kwak Jong-keun commanded the special forces unit that was deployed to the National Assembly during martial law.

He had maintained that he had only one phone call with the President, but at the parliamentary inquiry session, he admitted to having two phone conversations with the President.

Kwak Jong-keun/ Special Warfare Commander
President called me personally on anti-tapping mobile phone. He said that a voting quorum hasn't been met and that the troops should break down the door and drag out lawmakers inside.

The commander said that while troops headed to the National Assembly, he got a call from Yoon checking their location and that the President gave specific instructions while referring to the quorum at around thirty minutes past midnight.

Kwak Jong-keun / Special Warfare Commander
I discussed with the on-site commanders whether to go in while shooting blanks or cut the power to stop them.

Kwak added that he stopped the operation after discussing with the on-site commanders because martial law forces were in confrontation with citizens and parliamentary staff at the National Assembly building.

Kwak Jong-keun/ Special Warfare Commander
Our troops could be accused later of being offenders and forcing our way in could hurt too many people.

A long silence followed when he was asked whether he had reported such measures to the President.

Kwak Jong-keun / Special Warfare Commander
I didn't report them.

Thinking that the orders were illegitimate, Commander Kwak said he withdrew the troops after reporting the measures to the defense minister. He even choked up several times while answering the questions.

Kwak Jong-keun / Special Warfare Commander
I ordered the troops to return to the base after dragging them out. This is an honest account of the decisions and measures made under my command.

Investigation on martial law may speed up now that there are testimonies detailing how President Yoon had instructed to use force on lawmakers to stop the removal of martial law.

