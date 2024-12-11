[News Today] “ORDER CAME BEFORE MARTIAL LAW”
읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.
[LEAD]
Chief Kwak Jong-keun of the Army Special Warfare Command revealed in parliament that orders were given on December 1st, this is two days before martial law, to deploy troops to six facilities, including the National Assembly. This supports allegations that military leaders had prior knowledge of what was coming.
[REPORT]
Kwak Jong-keun, chief of the Army Special Warfare Command, unveiled last Friday that in the wake of the martial law declaration, he was ordered to control access to six facilities.
They include the National Assembly, National Election Commission, the Democratic Party headquarters and a polling agency known as Flower that was set up by journalist and YouTuber Kim Ou-joon.
Making a further disclosure in parliament, Kwak said the order was already issued on December 1.
Kwak Jong-keun / Special Warfare Commander
I was given the task around Sunday in a secret phone call to take control of 6 areas.
(Who gave the order?) The former defense minister.
This supports allegations that military leaders discussed the martial law attempt in advance.
Kwak said that at the time he thought the order was connected to front line issues and didn't immediately notify his subordinates, fearing it may cause trouble.
He gave this statement not to prosecutors but to the Democratic Party as a whistle blower.
Park Beom-kye / Defense Committee(DP)
Those involved coordinated statements and didn't speak to prosecutors. He made a whistle blower report to me today.
The commander also acknowledged that on the second day of martial law, airborne troops in Jeollabukdo and Chungcheongbukdo provinces were on standby for additional deployment to Seoul.
But, he added that it was his own decision without orders from superiors.
The Democratic Party alleges that President Yoon and the military brass decided on the additional deployment after parliament demanded the lifting of martial law, highlighting the need for clarification.
Kwak Jong-keun / Special Warfare Commander
It was an unpredictable situation so I just ordered airborne troops to be prepared against double shifts or any contingency.
Meanwhile, the Intelligence Command admitted to mobilizing some special forces trained as operatives for missions in North Korea but denied allegations that they were deployed to arrest lawmakers.
■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!
- [News Today] “ORDER CAME BEFORE MARTIAL LAW”
-
- 입력 2024-12-11 16:09:28
- 수정2024-12-11 16:15:39
[LEAD]
Chief Kwak Jong-keun of the Army Special Warfare Command revealed in parliament that orders were given on December 1st, this is two days before martial law, to deploy troops to six facilities, including the National Assembly. This supports allegations that military leaders had prior knowledge of what was coming.
[REPORT]
Kwak Jong-keun, chief of the Army Special Warfare Command, unveiled last Friday that in the wake of the martial law declaration, he was ordered to control access to six facilities.
They include the National Assembly, National Election Commission, the Democratic Party headquarters and a polling agency known as Flower that was set up by journalist and YouTuber Kim Ou-joon.
Making a further disclosure in parliament, Kwak said the order was already issued on December 1.
Kwak Jong-keun / Special Warfare Commander
I was given the task around Sunday in a secret phone call to take control of 6 areas.
(Who gave the order?) The former defense minister.
This supports allegations that military leaders discussed the martial law attempt in advance.
Kwak said that at the time he thought the order was connected to front line issues and didn't immediately notify his subordinates, fearing it may cause trouble.
He gave this statement not to prosecutors but to the Democratic Party as a whistle blower.
Park Beom-kye / Defense Committee(DP)
Those involved coordinated statements and didn't speak to prosecutors. He made a whistle blower report to me today.
The commander also acknowledged that on the second day of martial law, airborne troops in Jeollabukdo and Chungcheongbukdo provinces were on standby for additional deployment to Seoul.
But, he added that it was his own decision without orders from superiors.
The Democratic Party alleges that President Yoon and the military brass decided on the additional deployment after parliament demanded the lifting of martial law, highlighting the need for clarification.
Kwak Jong-keun / Special Warfare Commander
It was an unpredictable situation so I just ordered airborne troops to be prepared against double shifts or any contingency.
Meanwhile, the Intelligence Command admitted to mobilizing some special forces trained as operatives for missions in North Korea but denied allegations that they were deployed to arrest lawmakers.
-
- KBS의 기사 모음
이 기사가 좋으셨다면
-
좋아요
0
-
응원해요
0
-
후속 원해요
0
헤드라인
많이 본 뉴스
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
-
준비중입니다.
-
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.