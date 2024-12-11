[News Today] “ORDER CAME BEFORE MARTIAL LAW”

입력 2024-12-11 16:09:28 수정 2024-12-11 16:15:39 News Today





[LEAD]

Chief Kwak Jong-keun of the Army Special Warfare Command revealed in parliament that orders were given on December 1st, this is two days before martial law, to deploy troops to six facilities, including the National Assembly. This supports allegations that military leaders had prior knowledge of what was coming.



[REPORT]

Kwak Jong-keun, chief of the Army Special Warfare Command, unveiled last Friday that in the wake of the martial law declaration, he was ordered to control access to six facilities.



They include the National Assembly, National Election Commission, the Democratic Party headquarters and a polling agency known as Flower that was set up by journalist and YouTuber Kim Ou-joon.



Making a further disclosure in parliament, Kwak said the order was already issued on December 1.



Kwak Jong-keun / Special Warfare Commander

I was given the task around Sunday in a secret phone call to take control of 6 areas.

(Who gave the order?) The former defense minister.



This supports allegations that military leaders discussed the martial law attempt in advance.



Kwak said that at the time he thought the order was connected to front line issues and didn't immediately notify his subordinates, fearing it may cause trouble.



He gave this statement not to prosecutors but to the Democratic Party as a whistle blower.



Park Beom-kye / Defense Committee(DP)

Those involved coordinated statements and didn't speak to prosecutors. He made a whistle blower report to me today.



The commander also acknowledged that on the second day of martial law, airborne troops in Jeollabukdo and Chungcheongbukdo provinces were on standby for additional deployment to Seoul.



But, he added that it was his own decision without orders from superiors.



The Democratic Party alleges that President Yoon and the military brass decided on the additional deployment after parliament demanded the lifting of martial law, highlighting the need for clarification.



Kwak Jong-keun / Special Warfare Commander

It was an unpredictable situation so I just ordered airborne troops to be prepared against double shifts or any contingency.



Meanwhile, the Intelligence Command admitted to mobilizing some special forces trained as operatives for missions in North Korea but denied allegations that they were deployed to arrest lawmakers.