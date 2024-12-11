[News Today] YOON VIEWED AS INSURRECTION LEADER

입력 2024-12-11 16:11:01 수정 2024-12-11 16:15:49 News Today





[LEAD]

Prosecutors investigating the emergency martial law situation have identified President Yoon Suk Yeol as the principal instigator. The arrest warrant for former Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun reveals military testimonies of orders from President Yoon to forcibly involve parliament members. This is likely to speed up the investigation into the president.



[REPORT]

Prosecutors believe President Yoon was the mastermind of martial law declaration.



When requesting an arrest warrant for former defense minister Kim Yong-hyun, the special investigation unit said Yoon and Kim conspired to incite an insurrection.



It said Kim received Yoon's order on Dec. 3, when martial law was declared, to send martial law troops to the National Assembly.



The prosecutors view Kim as a key figure in the insurrection and Yoon as the ringleader with the highest authority.



Article 87 of the Criminal Act classifies those who commit an insurrection into a ringleader, a person who participates in or commands a plot, and a person who merely responds to the agitation.



The ringleader is subject to the death penalty or life imprisonment.



However, sources say the arrest warrant does not specify Yoon as a ringleader per se.



The former defense minister reportedly told the prosecutors he had discussed the insurrection with Yoon days before it was committed.



Police have also booked Yoon as an insurrection suspect and the probe is gaining pace.

The Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials has requested its own arrest warrant for the former defense minister and is investigating the case proactively.



The investigation into the president will likely gain speed following the army special warfare commander's testimony that Yoon ordered him to "drag out" lawmakers from the National Assembly.



Now that the prosecutors, police and the CIO are all stepping up their investigations, pundits say a probe into Yoon, including raids into his office and residence, will likely take place sooner than later.