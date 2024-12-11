[News Today] NK REPORTS ON YOON’S MARTIAL LAW

The North Korean media resumed its attack on South Korea while referring for the first time to the political turmoil in the South caused by the declaration of martial law on December 3rd.



The North Korean Central News Agency reported today that "the Yoon administration's shocking declaration of martial law and pointing the weapons of tyranny at the people without hesitation threw the nation into pandemonium."



The article also appeared on Rodong Sinmun for ordinary North Korean readers together with the photos of the candlelight protest held in front of the South Korean National Assembly building.