[News Today] HAN KANG RECEIVES NOBEL PRIZE
읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.
[LEAD]
Writer Han Kang elevated the status of Korean literature by becoming the first Korean to receive the Nobel Prize in Literature. Following the award ceremony, Han Kang emphasized the power of literature in her acceptance speech at a banquet.
[REPORT]
Soundbytes: Dear Han Kang, may I now please ask you to step forward.
Ellen Mattson, a member of the Swedish Academy, calls out Han Kang's name.
Wearing a black dress, Han stands in front of the Swedish king.
He presents her with a Nobel medal and diploma.
The diploma for the Nobel Prize in Literature is written on parchment, adding a special touch.
When introducing the Korean writer, Mattson, who participated in the selection of the prize winner, stressed that the white and red colors in Han's works "symbolize a historical experience that she returns to" in her novels.
She added, " The dream spills over into reality, the past into the present. These shifts, by which boundaries are dissolved, are a constant in Han’s writing," adding that the characters in Han's works, though wounded and fragile, possess enough strength to move forward.
At a press conference last week, Han condemned the martial law declaration in Korea.
Han Kang / Nobel Literature Prize Winner (Dec. 6, press conference)
I hope we will not go back to when violence and repression were used to silence people.
A banquet was held at the Stockholm City Hall for some 1,300 dignitaries and laureates. They included the Swedish king and members of the Nobel Foundation and the Swedish Academy.
Publishers who introduced Han's works overseas as well as Swedish language translators also attended the event to celebrate her feat.
Han Kang / Nobel Literature Prize Winner
In the darkest night, there is language that asks what we are made of, that insists on imagining into the first person perspectives of the people and living beings that inhabit this planet; language that connects us one another.
■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!
- [News Today] HAN KANG RECEIVES NOBEL PRIZE
-
- 입력 2024-12-11 16:13:35
- 수정2024-12-11 16:16:13
[LEAD]
Writer Han Kang elevated the status of Korean literature by becoming the first Korean to receive the Nobel Prize in Literature. Following the award ceremony, Han Kang emphasized the power of literature in her acceptance speech at a banquet.
[REPORT]
Soundbytes: Dear Han Kang, may I now please ask you to step forward.
Ellen Mattson, a member of the Swedish Academy, calls out Han Kang's name.
Wearing a black dress, Han stands in front of the Swedish king.
He presents her with a Nobel medal and diploma.
The diploma for the Nobel Prize in Literature is written on parchment, adding a special touch.
When introducing the Korean writer, Mattson, who participated in the selection of the prize winner, stressed that the white and red colors in Han's works "symbolize a historical experience that she returns to" in her novels.
She added, " The dream spills over into reality, the past into the present. These shifts, by which boundaries are dissolved, are a constant in Han’s writing," adding that the characters in Han's works, though wounded and fragile, possess enough strength to move forward.
At a press conference last week, Han condemned the martial law declaration in Korea.
Han Kang / Nobel Literature Prize Winner (Dec. 6, press conference)
I hope we will not go back to when violence and repression were used to silence people.
A banquet was held at the Stockholm City Hall for some 1,300 dignitaries and laureates. They included the Swedish king and members of the Nobel Foundation and the Swedish Academy.
Publishers who introduced Han's works overseas as well as Swedish language translators also attended the event to celebrate her feat.
Han Kang / Nobel Literature Prize Winner
In the darkest night, there is language that asks what we are made of, that insists on imagining into the first person perspectives of the people and living beings that inhabit this planet; language that connects us one another.
-
- KBS의 기사 모음
이 기사가 좋으셨다면
-
좋아요
0
-
응원해요
0
-
후속 원해요
0
헤드라인
많이 본 뉴스
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
-
준비중입니다.
-
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.