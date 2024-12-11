[News Today] ICEFISH FESTIVAL IN CRISIS

입력 2024-12-11 16:14:19 수정 2024-12-11 16:16:21 News Today





[LEAD]

The Inje Icefish Festival is a renowned winter festival of Gangwon-do Province, being celebrated for 26 years now. But the festival is again at risk of cancellation this winter. We bring you the details.



[REPORT]

Smelt fishing is done by making holes on icy surface. The caught fish are often fried up on site and enjoyed by anglers.



This fun activity takes place during the Inje Icefish Festival on the frozen upper stream of Soyangho Lake.



However the festival was last held in January 2023.



This is the prospective festival site.



But there's no iced surface, just a massive body of water.



The water level at Soyang River Dam needs to go down to around 183 meters for the lake to start freezing but it currently stands at 190 meters.



This is because a larger amount of water was injected to the dam to be prepared against a spring drought.



Kim Jung-soo / Inje Cultural Foundation

Water levels are generally high, making it difficult for the area to serve as a festival site.



The warm weather is another factor.



For a lake as deep as Soyangho to freeze, there should be at least ten consecutive days of temperatures below minus ten degrees Celsius.



However morning lows are forecast to hover above minus five degrees for this month and next.



Cha Gi-young / Inje resident

There's no way forward for those making a living from smelt fishing. This is not good for the town and its economy.



Local authorities preparing for the festival are understandably distressed.



Lee Myung-gyu / Inje-gun County office

We are exerting efforts to make the festival happen including visits to the Han River flood control office to suggest proposals.



Just about a month left until the festival opening day.



If current conditions persist, there's a growing sense of crisis that the festival may not take place for the second year in a row.