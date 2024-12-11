News Today

[News Today] ICEFISH FESTIVAL IN CRISIS

입력 2024.12.11 (16:14) 수정 2024.12.11 (16:16)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.


[LEAD]
The Inje Icefish Festival is a renowned winter festival of Gangwon-do Province, being celebrated for 26 years now. But the festival is again at risk of cancellation this winter. We bring you the details.

[REPORT]
Smelt fishing is done by making holes on icy surface. The caught fish are often fried up on site and enjoyed by anglers.

This fun activity takes place during the Inje Icefish Festival on the frozen upper stream of Soyangho Lake.

However the festival was last held in January 2023.

This is the prospective festival site.

But there's no iced surface, just a massive body of water.

The water level at Soyang River Dam needs to go down to around 183 meters for the lake to start freezing but it currently stands at 190 meters.

This is because a larger amount of water was injected to the dam to be prepared against a spring drought.

Kim Jung-soo / Inje Cultural Foundation
Water levels are generally high, making it difficult for the area to serve as a festival site.

The warm weather is another factor.

For a lake as deep as Soyangho to freeze, there should be at least ten consecutive days of temperatures below minus ten degrees Celsius.

However morning lows are forecast to hover above minus five degrees for this month and next.

Cha Gi-young / Inje resident
There's no way forward for those making a living from smelt fishing. This is not good for the town and its economy.

Local authorities preparing for the festival are understandably distressed.

Lee Myung-gyu / Inje-gun County office
We are exerting efforts to make the festival happen including visits to the Han River flood control office to suggest proposals.

Just about a month left until the festival opening day.

If current conditions persist, there's a growing sense of crisis that the festival may not take place for the second year in a row.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • [News Today] ICEFISH FESTIVAL IN CRISIS
    • 입력 2024-12-11 16:14:19
    • 수정2024-12-11 16:16:21
    News Today

[LEAD]
The Inje Icefish Festival is a renowned winter festival of Gangwon-do Province, being celebrated for 26 years now. But the festival is again at risk of cancellation this winter. We bring you the details.

[REPORT]
Smelt fishing is done by making holes on icy surface. The caught fish are often fried up on site and enjoyed by anglers.

This fun activity takes place during the Inje Icefish Festival on the frozen upper stream of Soyangho Lake.

However the festival was last held in January 2023.

This is the prospective festival site.

But there's no iced surface, just a massive body of water.

The water level at Soyang River Dam needs to go down to around 183 meters for the lake to start freezing but it currently stands at 190 meters.

This is because a larger amount of water was injected to the dam to be prepared against a spring drought.

Kim Jung-soo / Inje Cultural Foundation
Water levels are generally high, making it difficult for the area to serve as a festival site.

The warm weather is another factor.

For a lake as deep as Soyangho to freeze, there should be at least ten consecutive days of temperatures below minus ten degrees Celsius.

However morning lows are forecast to hover above minus five degrees for this month and next.

Cha Gi-young / Inje resident
There's no way forward for those making a living from smelt fishing. This is not good for the town and its economy.

Local authorities preparing for the festival are understandably distressed.

Lee Myung-gyu / Inje-gun County office
We are exerting efforts to make the festival happen including visits to the Han River flood control office to suggest proposals.

Just about a month left until the festival opening day.

If current conditions persist, there's a growing sense of crisis that the festival may not take place for the second year in a row.
KBS
KBS

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

경찰, 합동참모본부에 압수수색 위해 진입<br>…현재 대치 중

경찰, 합동참모본부에 압수수색 위해 진입…현재 대치 중
민주, 윤 대통령 2차 탄핵안 <br>내일 발의…14일 표결

민주, 윤 대통령 2차 탄핵안 내일 발의…14일 표결
[단독] 특수본 “윤 대통령, <br>김용현과 사석에서 계엄 언급” 여인형 진술 확보

[단독] 특수본 “윤 대통령, 김용현과 사석에서 계엄 언급” 여인형 진술 확보
코레일 노사 교섭 잠정 합의…철도노조 “파업 철회, 오후 7시 복귀”

코레일 노사 교섭 잠정 합의…철도노조 “파업 철회, 오후 7시 복귀”
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

프리미엄K

취재K

글로벌K

영상K

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정
KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.