[News Today] NEWJEANS’ HIT AMONG NYT BEST SONGS
읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.
[LEAD]
We now turn to entertainment news. Girl group NewJeans' track has been named one of this year's top songs by the New York Times.
[REPORT]
K-pop girl group NewJeans' hit 'Supernatural' was spotlighted by the New York Times.
It published an article titled 'Best Songs of 2024.'
It includes 68 songs loved worldwide this year.
'Supernatural' was the only K-pop song included in the list.
The paper's pop music critic introduced NewJeans as "the most stylistically impressive K-pop group" of the past few years and said the song was 'nostalgically precise and modernly sophisticated.'
The group's debut track 'Cookie' had also appeared on the New York Times' list of the best songs of 2022.
Also, they were among the 71 most stylish people selected by the paper last year.
■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!
- [News Today] NEWJEANS’ HIT AMONG NYT BEST SONGS
-
- 입력 2024-12-11 16:15:12
- 수정2024-12-11 16:16:28
[LEAD]
We now turn to entertainment news. Girl group NewJeans' track has been named one of this year's top songs by the New York Times.
[REPORT]
K-pop girl group NewJeans' hit 'Supernatural' was spotlighted by the New York Times.
It published an article titled 'Best Songs of 2024.'
It includes 68 songs loved worldwide this year.
'Supernatural' was the only K-pop song included in the list.
The paper's pop music critic introduced NewJeans as "the most stylistically impressive K-pop group" of the past few years and said the song was 'nostalgically precise and modernly sophisticated.'
The group's debut track 'Cookie' had also appeared on the New York Times' list of the best songs of 2022.
Also, they were among the 71 most stylish people selected by the paper last year.
-
- KBS의 기사 모음
이 기사가 좋으셨다면
-
좋아요
0
-
응원해요
0
-
후속 원해요
0
헤드라인
많이 본 뉴스
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
-
준비중입니다.
-
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.