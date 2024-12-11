News Today

[News Today] NEWJEANS' HIT AMONG NYT BEST SONGS

[LEAD]
We now turn to entertainment news. Girl group NewJeans' track has been named one of this year's top songs by the New York Times.

[REPORT]
K-pop girl group NewJeans' hit 'Supernatural' was spotlighted by the New York Times.

It published an article titled 'Best Songs of 2024.'

It includes 68 songs loved worldwide this year.

'Supernatural' was the only K-pop song included in the list.

The paper's pop music critic introduced NewJeans as "the most stylistically impressive K-pop group" of the past few years and said the song was 'nostalgically precise and modernly sophisticated.'

The group's debut track 'Cookie' had also appeared on the New York Times' list of the best songs of 2022.

Also, they were among the 71 most stylish people selected by the paper last year.

