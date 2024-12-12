News 9

Nat'l police chief, Seoul police chief arrested

[Anchor]

On the evening of the day martial law was declared, President Yoon met with the Commissioner of the National Police Agency and the Chief of the Seoul Metropolitan Police at the presidential residence, according to Commissioner Cho Ji-ho's statement.

It was also stated that President Yoon directly ordered the arrest of members of the National Assembly after declaring martial law.

The police have urgently arrested Commissioner Cho and Seoul Police Chief Kim Bong-sik.

Won Dong-hee reports.

[Report]

Commissioner Cho was investigated for over 10 hours until early this morning (12.11) on charges including ordering the blockade of the National Assembly on the day the state of emergency was declared.

It has been confirmed that Cho stated during the investigation that he met with President Yoon at the presidential residence around 7 PM on the evening of the martial law declaration.

Commissioner Cho had previously claimed that he left the National Police Agency at 6:30 PM on the day of the declaration and returned about three and a half hours later, stating that he had eaten during that time.

[Cho Ji-ho/National Police Agency Commissioner/Dec. 5/National Assembly's Public Administration and Security Committee: "I went to the official residence to have dinner, and because there was a drug-related meeting chaired by the President the next day, I came back because I hadn't seen the materials."]

It has been revealed that Commissioner Cho lied, and it is known that Chief Kim Bong-sik of the Seoul Metropolitan Police and former Minister of National Defense Kim Yong-hyun were also present at the meeting.

At this meeting, President Yoon handed Commissioner Cho a single A4 sheet with instructions regarding the control of the emergency military forces, which listed about ten institutions including the National Assembly, MBC, and polling organizations, according to Commissioner Cho.

However, Commissioner Cho stated that he rejected all of President Yoon's instructions.

Commissioner Cho also mentioned that President Yoon had never called him after the declaration of martial law.

[Cho Ji-ho/National Police Agency Commissioner/Dec. 5/National Assembly's Public Administration and Security Committee: "(Did President Yoon call you directly?) No."]

It has been reported that during the police investigation, it was stated that President Yoon made a total of six calls instructing the arrest of members of the National Assembly.

After completing the investigation early this morning, the police stated, "The charges are serious and there is a risk of evidence destruction," and urgently arrested the commissioner and the Seoul police chief.

This is an unprecedented situation where two high-ranking police officials have been arrested together.

The police leadership held a video conference and expressed regret to the citizens.

This is KBS News, Won Dong-hee.

