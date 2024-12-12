News 9

Police attempt search of presidential office

[Anchor]

Hello.

The special KBS 9 o'clock news starts now.

The investigation into the emergency martial law incident has now reached Yongsan.

The police special investigation team attempted to execute a search warrant at the presidential office today (12.11).

The warrant specifies President Yoon Suk Yeol as a suspect in the charge of insurrection.

Let's connect to the National Investigation Office.

Reporter Choi Min-young! I hear that police investigators went to the presidential office this afternoon, but they haven't even started yet?

[Report]

Yes, the search and seizure did not proceed properly today.

It is reported that the police special investigation team was in a standoff with the presidential office's security office for over 8 hours at the site.

This afternoon, the police sent 18 investigators to attempt a search of the presidential private secretary office and security office, but discussions about the method took a long time.

The deadline for executing the search warrant today was by sunset.

Accordingly, around 5:14 PM, the deadline for executing the warrant passed.

It has been confirmed that the police investigators received only a very small portion of the requested materials in a voluntary submission format.

The search warrant today specified President Yoon Suk Yeol as a suspect in the charge of insurrection.

The police special team explained that this search and seizure is intended to confirm the location where the Cabinet meeting was held during the emergency martial law.

Based on the statements of related individuals and the seized items obtained through the investigation, the police view President Yoon as the leader of the insurrection.

Since the charge of insurrection is a serious crime that can carry the death penalty under criminal law, the police are not ruling out the possibility of an emergency arrest of President Yoon.

The police also attempted a search and seizure at the Joint Chiefs of Staff building today, but they were unable to enter the premises, and the search was ultimately aborted.

The Joint Chiefs of Staff stated that they plan to have further discussions with the police regarding the search and seizure.

In addition, the police secured related materials by conducting searches at the National Police Agency, the Seoul Metropolitan Police, and the National Assembly Police Guards.

This has been KBS News Choi Min-young from the National Investigation Office.

