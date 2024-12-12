News 9

Former Defense Minister attempts suicide in detention center

입력 2024.12.12 (00:15)

[Anchor]

Former Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun, a key suspect along with President Yoon, attempted to take his own life in the detention center just before a warrant was issued last night (12.10).

The correctional authorities have strengthened monitoring, and the prosecution has summoned the detained former minister today (12.11) to continue the investigation.

It is reported that the prosecution has secured a statement indicating that President Yoon personally modified the proclamation.

Kim So-young reports.

[Report]

Former Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun, identified as the main instigator of the '12.3 Emergency Martial Law Incident'.

The court issued a warrant for the former minister around midnight yesterday, citing reasons such as 'the degree of evidence being substantiated and its seriousness, and concerns about evidence destruction'.

The charge of insurrection itself is a serious crime, and it appears that actions suspected of evidence destruction, such as the former minister replacing his mobile phone and leaving Telegram before the prosecution's investigation, were taken into consideration.

With the issuance of the arrest warrant for the insurrection charge, the prosecution believes it can directly investigate the crime of insurrection.

The former minister underwent his first prosecution investigation after being detained today.

The prosecution's special investigation team reportedly focused on questioning the former minister about the specific instructions given by President Yoon during the martial law period.

The prosecution believes that the unconstitutional and illegal contents of the proclamation announced during the martial law were drafted in consultation between President Yoon and the former minister, and it is known that they have secured a statement from the former minister indicating that President Yoon directly modified the proclamation.

The prosecution is also investigating allegations that the former minister ordered the deployment of martial law troops to the National Assembly and the National Election Commission.

It has also been revealed that the former minister attempted suicide in the suspect waiting area of the Eastern Detention Center of Seoul just before the warrant was issued.

[Shin Yong-hae/Commissioner General of Korea Correctional Service: "A staff member in our control room discovered him attempting suicide by making a rope out of his underwear and thermal pants in the bathroom and immediately responded."]

The former minister is in a stable condition.

The Ministry of Justice has stated that the former minister has been placed in a protective cell with enhanced CCTV monitoring.

This is KBS News, Kim So-young.

