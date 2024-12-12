[Exclusive] Pres. Yoon allegedly discussed martial law months earlier

동영상 고정 취소

There have been statements that President Yoon Suk Yeol mentioned martial law several months ago.



It has been confirmed that Yeon In-hyung, Commander of the Counterintelligence Command, testified during a prosecution investigation yesterday (12.10) that he met with the President and then-Chief of the Presidential Security Service Kim Yong-hyun several times starting in early summer, during which the President mentioned martial law.



Former Minister of National Defense Kim Yong-hyun has repeatedly emphasized that the opposition's claims about martial law or prior collusion are unfounded.



[Park Sun-won/Democratic Party Member/Sept. 2024/Confirmation Hearing: "Did you not talk about martial law? Please keep in mind that it could be seen as a preliminary conspiracy to insurrection."]



[Kim Yong-hyun/Then Minister of National Defense Nominee: "I cannot agree with what Member Park Sun-won said. Most of it is based on falsehoods...."]



However, according to KBS's investigation, it has been determined that former Minister Kim had discussions regarding martial law with President Yoon Suk Yeol several months before the current martial law situation.



It has been confirmed that Lee In-hyung, who appeared for questioning by the prosecution yesterday, stated that "President Yoon has mentioned martial law in private."



Commander Lee revealed that after the general elections, around early summer, he met several times with President Yoon and then Chief of Security Kim Yong-hyun.



Commander Lee stated that "rather than a specific execution plan for martial law, President Yoon expressed concerns about the state of affairs and spoke about martial law in an emotional manner."



It was during discussions about issues he considered unjust during his time as Prosecutor General and the political situation.



Commander Lee also mentioned that he "said several times that it was impossible" in response to President Yoon's mention of martial law.



Commander Lee's side conveyed to KBS that "the statement regarding President Yoon's mention of martial law is true, and at that time, while being concerned, we thought, 'Could this really happen?'"



Currently facing charges of insurrection and abuse of power, Commander Lee stated that he was unaware of any prior martial law plans and had instructed for a passive implementation, but other testimonies are emerging.



In fact, key officials such as the head of the 1st Counterintelligence Division and the head of the investigation team have stated in the National Assembly that Commander Lee specifically ordered the securing of detention facilities, the arrest of lawmakers, and the copying and securing of the election commission's servers, leading to conflicting testimonies.



