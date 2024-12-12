News 9

Prosecution raids Army Special Warfare Command over National Assembly entry

입력 2024.12.12 (00:15)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

The prosecution is focusing on investigating military officials along with former Defense Minister Kim.

Let's connect with our reporter.

Hyun Ye-seul! They are conducting searches of military units along with the investigation of key related individuals, right?

[Reporter]

Yes, today (12.11), the prosecution's special investigation team dispatched prosecutors and investigators to the Army Special Warfare Command located in Icheon, Gyeonggi Province, to carry out a search and seizure operation.

The 707th Special Missions Group and the 1st Airborne Special Forces Brigade under the Army Special Warfare Command were deployed to the National Assembly immediately after the declaration of martial law on December 3.

They were also mobilized for the operation to control access to the computer room of the National Election Commission in Gwacheon, Gyeonggi Province.

Prior to this, on December 9, the prosecution summoned Kwak Jong-keun, the commander of the Army Special Warfare Command, as a witness for questioning, and today they are securing physical evidence.

The search and seizure of the Defense Counterintelligence Command is also continuing following yesterday's (12.10) operation.

[Anchor]

The summons of military officials is also ongoing, right?

[Reporter]

Yes, that's correct.

The prosecution is currently questioning Jeong Seong-woo, the head of the 1st Division of the Defense Counterintelligence Command, and Kim Se-woon, the head of the Special Operations Aviation Group, as witnesses.

It is understood that they are verifying the orders for the deployment of personnel to the Election Commission and the National Assembly.

Additionally, Hong Jang-won, the former first deputy director of the National Intelligence Service, who first revealed that there were orders for the arrest of politicians, is also being questioned as a witness.

Former Deputy Director Hong stated earlier in a meeting with Shin Sung-bum, the chairman of the National Assembly's Intelligence Committee, that he received a call from President Yoon Suk Yeol immediately after the declaration of martial law, instructing him to "take this oppostunity to arrest everyone and clean up the situation."

Former Deputy Director Hong was questioned by the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials this morning and is being investigated by the prosecution this afternoon.

Meanwhile, the prosecution plans to dispatch 5 additional prosecutors and 10 investigative officers to the special investigation team tomorrow (12.12).

This has been Hyun Ye-seul from the Seoul High Prosecutors' Office for KBS News.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Prosecution raids Army Special Warfare Command over National Assembly entry
    • 입력 2024-12-12 00:15:32
    News 9
[Anchor]

The prosecution is focusing on investigating military officials along with former Defense Minister Kim.

Let's connect with our reporter.

Hyun Ye-seul! They are conducting searches of military units along with the investigation of key related individuals, right?

[Reporter]

Yes, today (12.11), the prosecution's special investigation team dispatched prosecutors and investigators to the Army Special Warfare Command located in Icheon, Gyeonggi Province, to carry out a search and seizure operation.

The 707th Special Missions Group and the 1st Airborne Special Forces Brigade under the Army Special Warfare Command were deployed to the National Assembly immediately after the declaration of martial law on December 3.

They were also mobilized for the operation to control access to the computer room of the National Election Commission in Gwacheon, Gyeonggi Province.

Prior to this, on December 9, the prosecution summoned Kwak Jong-keun, the commander of the Army Special Warfare Command, as a witness for questioning, and today they are securing physical evidence.

The search and seizure of the Defense Counterintelligence Command is also continuing following yesterday's (12.10) operation.

[Anchor]

The summons of military officials is also ongoing, right?

[Reporter]

Yes, that's correct.

The prosecution is currently questioning Jeong Seong-woo, the head of the 1st Division of the Defense Counterintelligence Command, and Kim Se-woon, the head of the Special Operations Aviation Group, as witnesses.

It is understood that they are verifying the orders for the deployment of personnel to the Election Commission and the National Assembly.

Additionally, Hong Jang-won, the former first deputy director of the National Intelligence Service, who first revealed that there were orders for the arrest of politicians, is also being questioned as a witness.

Former Deputy Director Hong stated earlier in a meeting with Shin Sung-bum, the chairman of the National Assembly's Intelligence Committee, that he received a call from President Yoon Suk Yeol immediately after the declaration of martial law, instructing him to "take this oppostunity to arrest everyone and clean up the situation."

Former Deputy Director Hong was questioned by the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials this morning and is being investigated by the prosecution this afternoon.

Meanwhile, the prosecution plans to dispatch 5 additional prosecutors and 10 investigative officers to the special investigation team tomorrow (12.12).

This has been Hyun Ye-seul from the Seoul High Prosecutors' Office for KBS News.
현예슬
현예슬 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

경찰, 대통령실 압수수색 시도…용산까지 온 계엄<br> 수사

경찰, 대통령실 압수수색 시도…용산까지 온 계엄 수사
“계엄 전 대통령과 안가 회동”<br>…경찰청장·서울청장 긴급 체포

“계엄 전 대통령과 안가 회동”…경찰청장·서울청장 긴급 체포
김용현 구속 후 첫 조사…<br>구치소서 자살 시도

김용현 구속 후 첫 조사…구치소서 자살 시도
공수처장 “윤 대통령 긴급체포도 가능”…‘수사 주체’도 공방

공수처장 “윤 대통령 긴급체포도 가능”…‘수사 주체’도 공방
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

프리미엄K

취재K

글로벌K

영상K

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정
KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.