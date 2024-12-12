Prosecution raids Army Special Warfare Command over National Assembly entry

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The prosecution is focusing on investigating military officials along with former Defense Minister Kim.



Let's connect with our reporter.



Hyun Ye-seul! They are conducting searches of military units along with the investigation of key related individuals, right?



[Reporter]



Yes, today (12.11), the prosecution's special investigation team dispatched prosecutors and investigators to the Army Special Warfare Command located in Icheon, Gyeonggi Province, to carry out a search and seizure operation.



The 707th Special Missions Group and the 1st Airborne Special Forces Brigade under the Army Special Warfare Command were deployed to the National Assembly immediately after the declaration of martial law on December 3.



They were also mobilized for the operation to control access to the computer room of the National Election Commission in Gwacheon, Gyeonggi Province.



Prior to this, on December 9, the prosecution summoned Kwak Jong-keun, the commander of the Army Special Warfare Command, as a witness for questioning, and today they are securing physical evidence.



The search and seizure of the Defense Counterintelligence Command is also continuing following yesterday's (12.10) operation.



[Anchor]



The summons of military officials is also ongoing, right?



[Reporter]



Yes, that's correct.



The prosecution is currently questioning Jeong Seong-woo, the head of the 1st Division of the Defense Counterintelligence Command, and Kim Se-woon, the head of the Special Operations Aviation Group, as witnesses.



It is understood that they are verifying the orders for the deployment of personnel to the Election Commission and the National Assembly.



Additionally, Hong Jang-won, the former first deputy director of the National Intelligence Service, who first revealed that there were orders for the arrest of politicians, is also being questioned as a witness.



Former Deputy Director Hong stated earlier in a meeting with Shin Sung-bum, the chairman of the National Assembly's Intelligence Committee, that he received a call from President Yoon Suk Yeol immediately after the declaration of martial law, instructing him to "take this oppostunity to arrest everyone and clean up the situation."



Former Deputy Director Hong was questioned by the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials this morning and is being investigated by the prosecution this afternoon.



Meanwhile, the prosecution plans to dispatch 5 additional prosecutors and 10 investigative officers to the special investigation team tomorrow (12.12).



This has been Hyun Ye-seul from the Seoul High Prosecutors' Office for KBS News.



