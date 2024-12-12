Joint investigation launched into martial law probes

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



In response to ongoing concerns about overlapping investigations, the National Office of Investigation of the National Police Agency has decided to establish a joint investigation headquarters with the Ministry of National Defense and the Corruption Investigation Office.



The prosecution, which is not included in this collaboration, stated that they were not notified in advance but would discuss the matter.



This is a report by reporter Woo Han-sol.



[Report]



The key figure in martial law turmoil, the Counterintelligence Commander Yeo In-hyung, is under investigation by both the prosecution and the police.



Both agencies have notified him of a summons for questioning tomorrow (12.12).



It is practically impossible for two investigative agencies to conduct investigations on the same individual on the same day. With the prosecution, police, and the Corruption Investigation Office simultaneously investigating the martial law situation, issues such as failed search and seizure operations and overlapping investigations have become a reality.



To address these problems, the National Office of Investigation, the Corruption Investigation Office, and the Ministry of National Defense's Investigation Headquarters have decided to form a joint investigation headquarters.



The National Police Agency stated, "It was launched to resolve confusion and inefficiency caused by overlapping investigations."



In particular, the controversy over the police's lack of investigative authority over military personnel is expected to be partially alleviated by forming an investigative body in collaboration with the Ministry of National Defense.



Coordinating investigations with the prosecution, which has secured numerous testimonies and statements from key suspects such as former Minister of National Defense Kim Yong-hyun, remains a challenge.



With the police forming a joint investigation headquarters in collaboration with the Corruption Investigation Office, the martial law investigation is expected to proceed on two fronts: the police and the prosecution.



This is KBS News, Woo Han-sol.



