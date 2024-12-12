News 9

Corruption Investigation Office Chief: Emergency arrest of President Yoon possible

입력 2024.12.12 (00:15)

[Anchor]

The National Assembly's Legislative and Judiciary Committee today (12.11) summoned the Chief Prosecutor of the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials (CIO) and urged him to secure President Yoon's custody immediately.

The CIO head responded that an emergency arrest of President Yoon is possible.

Reporter Jung Jae-woo has the details.

[Report]

Former Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun has been arrested, while President Yoon Suk Yeol is currently under investigation as a suspect for 'insurrection charges.'

Amid claims that Army Special Warfare Commander Kwak Jong-keun directly instructed the removal of lawmakers, the CIO head stated in today's Legislative and Judiciary Committee meeting that President Yoon could face an emergency arrest.

[Park Ji-won/National Assembly Legislative and Judiciary Committee/Democratic Party: "If the judiciary recognizes Yoon Suk Yeol as the leader of the insurrection, then Chief Oh! A leader of an insurrection can be arrested immediately without a warrant, right?"]

[Oh Dong-woon/Chief Prosecutor of the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials: "Emergency arrest is possible."]

The Democratic Party urged the CIO to take immediate action to secure the President's custody.

[Lee Seong-yoon/National Assembly Legislative and Judiciary Committee/Democratic Party: "Now, with Yoon Suk Yeol remaining, do you have any intention to arrest him and show your determination, CIO Chief?"]

Meanwhile, there has been ongoing conflict between the ruling and opposition parties regarding the investigative authority.

Both parties have raised concerns about overlapping investigations, claiming that neither the CIO nor the prosecution can be trusted.

[Ju Jin-woo/National Assembly Legislative and Judiciary Committee/People Power Party: "Jumping into the investigation as if in competition, and especially without questioning the parties involved could pose problems in terms of law and principle. Therefore, it could actually make it difficult to uncover the truth..."]

[Jung Chung-rae/National Assembly Legislative and Judiciary Committee Chair/Democratic Party: "'The prosecution conducted illegal investigations and collected evidence through illegal processes, so there is a possibility that the evidence may not be recognized in court.'"]

In today's Legislative and Judiciary Committee meeting, there was a fierce legal debate between the opposition, which is taking the 'establishment of insurrection charges' as a given, and the ruling party, which insists that 'the judiciary's strict judgment comes first.'

This is KBS News, Jung Jae-woo.

