National Assembly Speaker pushes for parliamentary probe

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Now, we go to the National Assembly.



National Assembly Speaker Woo Won-shik has announced that the National Assembly will also push for a state investigation.



He emphasized the need to clarify the facts in a public place, particularly stating that President Yoon must testify publicly.



Reporter Moon Ye-seul has the story.



[Report]



National Assembly Speaker Woo Won-shik voluntarily called an unexpected press conference.



He announced that he would promote a parliamentary investigation regarding the martial law situation.



This comes just a day after Special Warfare Commander Kwak Jong-geun revealed that President Yoon Suk Yeol had instructed over the phone to "quickly break down the door and drag the lawmakers out" during the martial law period.



[Woo Won-shik/National Assembly Speaker: "Isn't it the case that the President tried to prevent the National Assembly from voting to lift the martial law, that is, to make it impossible for the National Assembly to exercise its powers through coercion? We must thoroughly clarify how this happened."]



A parliamentary investigation can be initiated with the request of at least one-fourth of all lawmakers, and the Speaker has pledged to directly ask negotiation groups to activate the investigation.



[Woo Won-shik/National Assembly Speaker: "In order for the investigation to be transparent and publicly address the people's suspicions one by one, I believe it is essential to clarify the facts in a public place like the National Assembly..."]



Speaker Woo particularly stated that President Yoon's public testimony is also necessary.



If selected as a witness for the parliamentary investigation, anyone is required to attend and testify. Failure to comply allows the National Assembly to invoke its authority to enforce attendance, meaning President Yoon could be compelled to testify.



However, past cases suggest that enforcing attendance can be challenging if the summons cannot be delivered to the individual's address.



During the last National Assembly audit, First Lady Kim Keon-hee was selected as a witness regarding the Deutsche Motors allegations, but the summons could not be delivered due to police protection at that time.



When asked if non-compliance with the summons could lead to legal action, Speaker Woo avoided a definitive answer, saying, "Let's not think that far ahead."



This is KBS News, Moon Ye-seul.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!