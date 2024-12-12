DP accuses PM Han and PPP leader of collusion

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



A debate has erupted over the public address made by Han Dong-hoon, the leader of the People Power Party, and Han Duck-soo, the Prime Minister.



The Democratic Party criticized the two for colluding to instigate a soft coup, while Prime Minister Han rebutted that the intention was to strengthen party-government consultations for national stability.



Next, reporter Park Young-min.



[Report]



The day after the impeachment vote was canceled, Han Dong-hoon, the leader of the People Power Party, and Han Duck-soo, the Prime Minister, delivered a public address.



[Han Dong-hoon/People Power Party Leader/Dec. 8: "Through regular meetings at least once a week and constant communication, we will discuss urgent national issues such as the economy, diplomacy, and national defense...."]



[Han Duck-soo/Prime Minister/Dec. 8: "We will prioritize the will of the people and work together with the ruling party to ensure that all national functions are operated stably and smoothly."]



Democratic Party lawmaker Park Beom-kye accused Prime Minister Han Duck-soo and People Power Party leader Han Dong-hoon of collusion.



[Park Beom-kye/Democratic Party lawmaker: "This is neither the impeachment of the president nor the resignation of the president, but a third way, precisely colluding with Leader Han Dong-hoon...."]



Prime Minister Han rebutted that the intention was to strengthen consultations between the party and the government for national stability.



[Han Duck-soo/Prime Minister: "I would like to say that 'the Republic of Korea is a country operated by the Constitution and laws, not by individuals.'"]



As the term 'coup' was mentioned, a heated exchange ensued between the two.



[Park Beom-kye/Democratic Party lawmaker: "This is a rebellion by Han Duck-soo and Han Dong-hoon."]



[Han Duck-soo/Prime Minister: "No, it is not."]



[Park Beom-kye/Democratic Party lawmaker: "This is a coup."]



[Han Duck-soo/Prime Minister: "No, lawmaker. If you really think so, please correct this. It is not accurate."]



Lawmaker Park emphasized that "the Prime Minister has violated the Constitution and laws" and "even if the president is impeached, he should not take on the role of acting president."



In response, the Prime Minister's office stated, "The joint address is meant to strengthen party-government consultations for the people and to strive for stable national governance, not to imply cooperation with individual politicians' political plans at all."



KBS News, Park Young-min.



