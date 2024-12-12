News 9

Opposition plans second impeachment vote amid ruling party protests

2024.12.12

[Anchor]

The opposition parties, including the Democratic Party, plan to hold a vote on the second impeachment motion against President Yoon this Saturday, just like last week.

The ruling party has strongly protested to National Assembly Speaker Woo Won-shik, claiming that holding the vote on Saturday is intended to increase the number of participants in the rallies around the National Assembly.

Reporter Kim Young-eun has the details.

[Report]

Eighteen senior members of the ruling party, including Representative Kwon Seong-dong, head to the Speaker's office.

They protested to National Assembly Speaker Woo Won-shik, stating that the opposition's plan to present and vote on the impeachment motion against President Yoon Suk Yeol on Saturday is intended to gather rally participants around the National Assembly.

They pointed out that last Saturday, rally participants blocked the entrance to the National Assembly and conducted identity checks.

[Kim Sang-hoon/Chairman of the Policy Committee of the People Power Party: "It could pose a serious problem to personal safety... Such a situation where National Assembly staff, party officials, and lawmakers are threatened should not be repeated..."]

The opposition criticized the ruling party's protest visit, asking if they are trying to label the rally participants as rioters.

[Yong Hye-in/Basic Income Party Leader: "I am appalled by the malice of trying to label peaceful citizens and democratic citizens as rioters. Is Yoon Suk Yeol, the leader of the insurrection, a rioter? Or are the patriotic citizens who stand against it the rioters?"]

The six opposition parties, which are focusing on the second impeachment motion against President Yoon, have postponed the motion they planned to introduce today (12.11) to tomorrow (12.12).

They stated that there are many additional details to include in the impeachment motion, including public remarks suggesting that "President Yoon instructed to pull out the lawmakers gathered in the plenary session."

The opposition plans to report the motion by the day after tomorrow (12.13) at the latest and put it to a vote this Saturday.

This is KBS News, Kim Young-eun.

