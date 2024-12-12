News 9

Special prosecutor bills on Pres. Yoon and First Lady advance

[Anchor]

The 'Special Prosecutor Act for Insurrection' aimed at clarifying the charges against President Yoon and the fourth special prosecutor act related to First Lady Kim Keon-hee have passed the National Assembly's Legislation and Judiciary Committee.

The ruling party did not participate in the vote, while the Democratic Party plans to process these special prosecutor acts in the plenary session tomorrow (12.12).

Reporter Kim Hye-joo has the story.

[Report]

["I declare it passed."]

The 'Special Prosecutor Act for the 12.3 Yoon Suk Yeol Insurrection Incident' has passed the National Assembly's Legislation and Judiciary Committee.

The main focus is to investigate all allegations related to the martial law situation, designating President Yoon as the 'insurrection leader' and encompassing investigations into the background and execution process of the illegal declaration of martial law.

The investigation targets include President Yoon, former Minister of National Defense Kim Yong-hyun, as well as Prime Minister Han Duck-soo and former floor leader of the People Power Party, Choo Kyung-ho.

Separate from the insurrection special prosecutor, a proposal for a permanent special prosecutor has already passed the plenary session, and the list of party-recommended committee members has been delivered to the presidential office. There is also a provision that allows the permanent special prosecutor to support the insurrection special prosecutor once it is launched.

[Kim Seung-won/National Assembly Legislation and Judiciary Committee/Democratic Party: "There is a need for continuity and urgency in the investigation, so the permanent special prosecutor should continue to be appointed to carry on the investigation..."]

The People Power Party did not participate in the vote, claiming that the special prosecutor act proposed by the opposition is unconstitutional, allowing the opposition to pass it through the committee unilaterally.

[Yoo Sang-bum/National Assembly Legislation and Judiciary Committee/People Power Party: "Since the Democratic Party is unilaterally deciding on a bill that requires further discussion, I must state that I cannot participate in this vote."]

The Democratic Party's fourth proposed 'Kim Keon-hee Special Prosecutor Act' has also passed.

The investigation targets are 15 allegations related to First Lady Kim Keon-hee.

The Kim Keon-hee Special Prosecutor Act has passed the plenary session three times, and each time it was discarded after the president's request for reconsideration and a re-vote in the National Assembly.

The Democratic Party plans to put these special prosecutor acts to a vote in the plenary session tomorrow.

This is KBS News, Kim Hye-joo.

