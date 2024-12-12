News 9

Gangnam's economic slump impacts small businesses

입력 2024.12.12 (00:15)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

Even without the political instability, our economy, especially the domestic sector, is suffering from prolonged sluggishness.

Famous shopping districts and well-known establishments are also unable to hold on, leading to an increase in vacant commercial spaces and significant damage to surrounding small businesses.

Reporter Hwang Hyun-kyu has covered the situation on-site.

[Report]

This is Gangnam-daero, located between the symbolic bustling areas of Seoul's Gangnam Station and Sinnonhyeon Station.

A multiplex cinema has taken down its sign, and a franchise cafe has closed its doors.

[Lee Min-joo/Nowon District, Seoul: "In the past, when you came to Gangnam, there were big brand pubs that you couldn't find in the neighborhood, so it seemed like more people gathered in Gangnam, but these days, the commercial area has really died down...."]

Another cafe that has closed has been vacant for over six months.

[Kang ○○/Nearby office worker: "I heard that they couldn't hold on because the losses were severe and the rent was too high."]

Even large franchises have stopped operations, and the vacancy rate for medium to large commercial spaces near Gangnam Station has exceeded 10%.

The vacancy rates in other areas of Gangnam, such as Nonhyeon Station, Sinsa Station, and Cheongdam Station, have also risen to double digits.

The weight of the domestic sluggishness, which even bustling areas and large stores cannot withstand, has shifted directly to small business owners who rely on foot traffic for their sales.

[Han Sang-ki/Gopchang restaurant owner: "(In the area) there used to be 8 stores. Now only 2 are left. As the larger stores disappear, small-scale commercial areas like ours die off."]

Even before the political instability hit, there were complaints everywhere that the shadow of recession was already looming over the economy.

[An Kwang-mo/Meat restaurant owner: "I experienced the IMF (financial crisis) before, and it feels like that atmosphere is back. It's been severe for about the last six months, and I wondered why it was only me, but the media reports say everyone is struggling and having a hard time."]

There is an urgent need for measures to support small businesses in crisis and to increase youth employment to bolster the domestic economy, but the government is almost paralyzed.

Emergency economic inspection meetings and plans for supplementary budgets early next year are not providing comfort to those who can barely hold on for a day.

This is KBS News Hwang Hyun-kyu.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Gangnam's economic slump impacts small businesses
    • 입력 2024-12-12 00:15:33
    News 9
[Anchor]

Even without the political instability, our economy, especially the domestic sector, is suffering from prolonged sluggishness.

Famous shopping districts and well-known establishments are also unable to hold on, leading to an increase in vacant commercial spaces and significant damage to surrounding small businesses.

Reporter Hwang Hyun-kyu has covered the situation on-site.

[Report]

This is Gangnam-daero, located between the symbolic bustling areas of Seoul's Gangnam Station and Sinnonhyeon Station.

A multiplex cinema has taken down its sign, and a franchise cafe has closed its doors.

[Lee Min-joo/Nowon District, Seoul: "In the past, when you came to Gangnam, there were big brand pubs that you couldn't find in the neighborhood, so it seemed like more people gathered in Gangnam, but these days, the commercial area has really died down...."]

Another cafe that has closed has been vacant for over six months.

[Kang ○○/Nearby office worker: "I heard that they couldn't hold on because the losses were severe and the rent was too high."]

Even large franchises have stopped operations, and the vacancy rate for medium to large commercial spaces near Gangnam Station has exceeded 10%.

The vacancy rates in other areas of Gangnam, such as Nonhyeon Station, Sinsa Station, and Cheongdam Station, have also risen to double digits.

The weight of the domestic sluggishness, which even bustling areas and large stores cannot withstand, has shifted directly to small business owners who rely on foot traffic for their sales.

[Han Sang-ki/Gopchang restaurant owner: "(In the area) there used to be 8 stores. Now only 2 are left. As the larger stores disappear, small-scale commercial areas like ours die off."]

Even before the political instability hit, there were complaints everywhere that the shadow of recession was already looming over the economy.

[An Kwang-mo/Meat restaurant owner: "I experienced the IMF (financial crisis) before, and it feels like that atmosphere is back. It's been severe for about the last six months, and I wondered why it was only me, but the media reports say everyone is struggling and having a hard time."]

There is an urgent need for measures to support small businesses in crisis and to increase youth employment to bolster the domestic economy, but the government is almost paralyzed.

Emergency economic inspection meetings and plans for supplementary budgets early next year are not providing comfort to those who can barely hold on for a day.

This is KBS News Hwang Hyun-kyu.
황현규
황현규 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

경찰, 대통령실 압수수색 시도…용산까지 온 계엄<br> 수사

경찰, 대통령실 압수수색 시도…용산까지 온 계엄 수사
“계엄 전 대통령과 안가 회동”<br>…경찰청장·서울청장 긴급 체포

“계엄 전 대통령과 안가 회동”…경찰청장·서울청장 긴급 체포
김용현 구속 후 첫 조사…<br>구치소서 자살 시도

김용현 구속 후 첫 조사…구치소서 자살 시도
공수처장 “윤 대통령 긴급체포도 가능”…‘수사 주체’도 공방

공수처장 “윤 대통령 긴급체포도 가능”…‘수사 주체’도 공방
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

프리미엄K

취재K

글로벌K

영상K

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정
KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.