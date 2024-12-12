Prime Minister Han: “Cabinet meeting held to persuade President against martial law”

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The National Assembly has also been conducting an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the declaration of martial law, involving Prime Minister Han Duck-soo and other cabinet members.



Prime Minister Han apologized, stating that despite opposition from cabinet members during the meeting, they could not prevent the declaration.



First, we have reporter Kim Ji-sook.



[Report]



On the day of the martial law declaration, Prime Minister Han Duck-soo attended the cabinet meeting.



He bowed in apology.



[Seo Young-kyo/Democratic Party Member: "Apologize and bow deeply to the people."]



[Han Duck-soo/Prime Minister: "If necessary, I will do so."]



Most cabinet members also bowed their heads.



["Alright, everyone! Please stand up!"]



Minister of Employment and Labor Kim Moon-soo, who did not attend the cabinet meeting, watched from his seat.



Prime Minister Han stated that he convened the cabinet meeting prior to the declaration of martial law.



[Han Duck-soo/Prime Minister: "The cabinet meeting was convened so that more cabinet members could gather and oppose the martial law."]



Prime Minister Han acknowledged that the meeting did not proceed like a formal official meeting and that there were no departments involved, admitting that the cabinet meeting had substantial flaws.



[Han Duck-soo/Prime Minister: "It is not clear whether it should be called a meeting of cabinet members or a formal cabinet meeting."]



Although Prime Minister Han stated that all cabinet members present opposed the declaration on that day.



[Yoon Sang-hyun/People Power Party Member: "Were there any supporters among those who attended the cabinet meeting at that time?"]



[Han Duck-soo/Prime Minister: "Everyone opposed it and was concerned."]



Intense questioning of responsibility continued.



[Cho Kuk/Rebuilding Korea Party Member: "Not a single person risked their position to oppose it. The people were risking their lives outside the fence, facing armored vehicles all night long!"]



In the meantime, People Power Party member Yoon Sang-hyun mentioned a Supreme Court ruling stating that 'the declaration of martial law is a highly political act of governance by the president.'



[Yoon Sang-hyun/People Power Party Member: "According to the 1997 Supreme Court ruling, martial law is regarded as a highly political act of governance. Are you aware of this?"]



[Park Sung-jae/Minister of Justice: "I understand that there are such opinions."]



[Yoon Sang-hyun/People Power Party Member: "Political judgment and legal judgment are different, so please send me the legal judgment that the Ministry of Justice has reviewed."]



Deputy Minister of the Interior and Safety Ko Ki-dong stated that he believes the declaration of martial law at that time was illegal and unconstitutional, but Minister of Justice Park Sung-jae responded that it is inappropriate to express an opinion as a legal judgment is pending.



This is KBS News, Kim Ji-sook.



