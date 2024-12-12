News 9

Protests grow against lawmakers over impeachment vote

[Anchor]

As public outrage grows over the martial law turmoil, citizens are protesting against the People Power Party lawmakers who did not participate in the vote on President Yoon's impeachment motion.

Some have sent condolence wreaths and thrown eggs, while weapons have even been delivered to the homes of certain lawmakers.

Park Kyung-jun reports.

[Report]

Insulting messages are posted at the entrance of the building.

Condolence wreaths have lined up all the way to the nearby sidewalk.

This is a protest from citizens against People Power Party lawmaker Cho Jung-hun, who did not participate in the vote on the impeachment motion against President Yoon Suk Yeol on Dec. 7.

[Cho Jung-hun's office staff: "They throw eggs and leave, and I don't know who sent the wreaths, but they keep coming. Protests are happening all day, alternating, kicking the door, and leaving insults...."]

Cho Jung-hun's office has stated that they will humbly accept the citizens' sentiments, but due to concerns over unexpected incidents, the police have increased patrols.

[On-site police: "Just in case, we are patrolling everywhere outside...."]

The situation is similar at the offices of other People Power Party lawmakers who did not participate in the vote.

Condolence wreaths continued to arrive at various district offices.

Some lawmakers have changed their stance regarding impeachment.

Lawmaker Kim Jae-sub of the People Power Party, who had ketchup thrown at his office door and found a weapon in front of his home, shifted to support impeachment four days after not participating in the vote.

At the front of the People Power Party's central office, participants in a rally criticized the collective absence from the vote, even holding what they called a 'funeral for the People Power Party.'

["Apologize to the people by supporting impeachment."]

With a re-vote on the impeachment motion against President Yoon scheduled for Dec. 14, it seems that citizens' protests against the absence from the vote will continue for the time being.

KBS News, Park Kyung-jun.

