News 9

No minutes from Cabinet meeting that lasted 5 minutes before martial law declaration

입력 2024.12.12 (00:15)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

The Ministry of the Interior and Safety has released the response materials from the Presidential Office regarding the Cabinet meeting prior to the declaration of martial law, which the Prime Minister acknowledged that there were flaws, as well as the Cabinet meeting on the lifting of martial law.

The meeting that decided on the martial law lasted only 5 minutes, and the content of the statements was not included in the response materials.

Kim Min-kyung reports.

[Report]

According to the materials received by the Ministry of the Interior and Safety from the Presidential Office, the Cabinet meeting related to the declaration of emergency martial law was held for 5 minutes from 10:17 PM to 10:22 PM on the night of December 3, just before the declaration.

Attendees included President Yoon Suk Yeol, Prime Minister Han Duck-soo, and 11 ministers from the Ministry of Justice, Ministry of Interior and Safety, Ministry of National Defense, Ministry of Economy and Finance, and Ministry of Foreign Affairs, fulfilling the minimum quorum.

The agenda was titled "Proposal for the Declaration of Emergency Martial Law," and the reason for the proposal was stated as "to maintain constitutional order by declaring emergency martial law effective from 10 PM on December 3, 2024."

However, the response materials from the Presidential Office indicated that they 'do not possess' the summary of statements, leaving unclear who said what.

[Han Duck-soo/Prime Minister: "I believe the Cabinet meeting itself had many procedural and substantive flaws. (What we intended to do) was to present opinions and express concerns in order to prevent the martial law."]

Following this, at 4:27 AM on Decembet 4, after the National Assembly passed the resolution to lift the martial law, a Cabinet meeting on the lifting of martial law was held for 2 minutes.

The location was the Cabinet meeting room at the Presidential Office, but the President did not attend. The Prime Minister, Chief of Staff Chung Jin-suk, National Security Director Shin Won-sik, Government Policy Coordination Minister Bang Ki-sun, and the ministers of Justice, National Defense, and Interior and Safety, among others, attended, totaling 16 participants.

Again, the materials from the Presidential Office stated that 'there were no statements other than the Minister of National Defense's proposal explanation,' so it remains unclear what discussions took place.

The law regarding the management of public records requires that minutes containing summaries of statements be prepared for meetings attended by the President or the Prime Minister.

Accordingly, the Ministry of the Interior and Safety has stated that it is continuously requesting additional materials.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of the Interior and Safety explained that the request for agenda materials related to the declaration of martial law from the Ministry of National Defense was responded to with 'no materials prepared.'

KBS News, Kim Min-kyung.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • No minutes from Cabinet meeting that lasted 5 minutes before martial law declaration
    • 입력 2024-12-12 00:15:34
    News 9
[Anchor]

The Ministry of the Interior and Safety has released the response materials from the Presidential Office regarding the Cabinet meeting prior to the declaration of martial law, which the Prime Minister acknowledged that there were flaws, as well as the Cabinet meeting on the lifting of martial law.

The meeting that decided on the martial law lasted only 5 minutes, and the content of the statements was not included in the response materials.

Kim Min-kyung reports.

[Report]

According to the materials received by the Ministry of the Interior and Safety from the Presidential Office, the Cabinet meeting related to the declaration of emergency martial law was held for 5 minutes from 10:17 PM to 10:22 PM on the night of December 3, just before the declaration.

Attendees included President Yoon Suk Yeol, Prime Minister Han Duck-soo, and 11 ministers from the Ministry of Justice, Ministry of Interior and Safety, Ministry of National Defense, Ministry of Economy and Finance, and Ministry of Foreign Affairs, fulfilling the minimum quorum.

The agenda was titled "Proposal for the Declaration of Emergency Martial Law," and the reason for the proposal was stated as "to maintain constitutional order by declaring emergency martial law effective from 10 PM on December 3, 2024."

However, the response materials from the Presidential Office indicated that they 'do not possess' the summary of statements, leaving unclear who said what.

[Han Duck-soo/Prime Minister: "I believe the Cabinet meeting itself had many procedural and substantive flaws. (What we intended to do) was to present opinions and express concerns in order to prevent the martial law."]

Following this, at 4:27 AM on Decembet 4, after the National Assembly passed the resolution to lift the martial law, a Cabinet meeting on the lifting of martial law was held for 2 minutes.

The location was the Cabinet meeting room at the Presidential Office, but the President did not attend. The Prime Minister, Chief of Staff Chung Jin-suk, National Security Director Shin Won-sik, Government Policy Coordination Minister Bang Ki-sun, and the ministers of Justice, National Defense, and Interior and Safety, among others, attended, totaling 16 participants.

Again, the materials from the Presidential Office stated that 'there were no statements other than the Minister of National Defense's proposal explanation,' so it remains unclear what discussions took place.

The law regarding the management of public records requires that minutes containing summaries of statements be prepared for meetings attended by the President or the Prime Minister.

Accordingly, the Ministry of the Interior and Safety has stated that it is continuously requesting additional materials.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of the Interior and Safety explained that the request for agenda materials related to the declaration of martial law from the Ministry of National Defense was responded to with 'no materials prepared.'

KBS News, Kim Min-kyung.
김민경
김민경 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

경찰, 대통령실 압수수색 시도…용산까지 온 계엄<br> 수사

경찰, 대통령실 압수수색 시도…용산까지 온 계엄 수사
“계엄 전 대통령과 안가 회동”<br>…경찰청장·서울청장 긴급 체포

“계엄 전 대통령과 안가 회동”…경찰청장·서울청장 긴급 체포
김용현 구속 후 첫 조사…<br>구치소서 자살 시도

김용현 구속 후 첫 조사…구치소서 자살 시도
공수처장 “윤 대통령 긴급체포도 가능”…‘수사 주체’도 공방

공수처장 “윤 대통령 긴급체포도 가능”…‘수사 주체’도 공방
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

프리미엄K

취재K

글로벌K

영상K

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정
KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.