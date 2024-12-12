News 9

Martial law turmoil devastates military morale and readiness

입력 2024.12.12 (00:15)

[Anchor]

The military, swept up in the martial law turmoil, is now in the worst situation.

Elite troops, including the Special Warfare Command, once brimming with pride, are now being branded as "martial law troops" and "rebels," leading to a significant drop in morale. Concerns are mounting about potential weakened readiness due to leadership vacancies and disrupted training.

Reporter Shin Ji-hye has the details.

[Report]

On the day of the emergency declaration, about 1,200 troops were mobilized.

["You’ll all be arrested!"]

Among them, more than 900 were from the Army's Special Warfare Command.

These elite soldiers are highly trained for special operations, including counter-terrorism missions, eliminating enemy command structures, infiltration, hostage rescue, and facility destruction.

Deployed to the National Assembly without knowing their exact mission, they managed to minimize clashes with citizens and prevent the situation from worsening. However, as the circumstances of the insurrection become clearer, they are now bearing the stigma of 'martial law troops' and are at the center of criticism.

[Lee Sang-hyun/Commander of the 1st Airborne Brigade, Special Warfare Command: "My subordinate was going out to eat with his family... A local resident insulted his daughter, 'Get lost, you rebel's child,' and she had to go back home."]

The commander, who appeared before the National Assembly's Defense Committee, could not hide his distress and passionately appealed the Special Warfare Command as warriors ready to risk their lives carrying out state-assigned missions.

[Lee Sang-hyun/Commander of the 1st Airborne Brigade, Special Warfare Command: "Someone just misplaced the location of the fire, but they are warriors ready to jump in. I hope they are not labeled as rebels. If you hold their hands and encourage them, they will surely go to the site assigned by the state and give their lives..."]

Military-affiliated lawmakers from the ruling party also could not hide their devastation.

[Lim Jong-deuk/National Assembly Defense Committee Member/People Power Party: "The tradition of political neutrality in the military, which has been upheld for 45 years, has been shattered. It is truly devastating."]

There are concerns about the decline in military morale, as well as the weakening of readiness due to leadership gaps and postponed training.

The excessive disclosure of information from units that need to maintain secrecy is also raising concerns.

Army Chief of Staff Park An-su, who served as the martial law commander, was even stopped by the Vice Minister of Defense while explaining military confidential facilities within the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

This is KBS News Shin Ji-hye.

신지혜
신지혜 기자

