News 9

U.S. Congress backs troop presence in S. Korea amid Trump transition

입력 2024.12.12 (00:15)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

About a month before the inauguration of President-elect Trump, the U.S. Congress has agreed to maintain the size of U.S. troops in South Korea at around 28,000.

However, the possibility remains that President-elect Trump may bring up the option of reducing U.S. troops in South Korea.

This is reporter Kim Ji-sook from Washington.

[Report]

The single version of the National Defense Authorization Act for next year, jointly prepared by the U.S. House and Senate.

It includes the provision to "maintain the 28,500 U.S. troops stationed in South Korea to support the common goal of a peaceful and stable Korean Peninsula."

The commitment to utilize all U.S. defense capabilities for extended deterrence has also been reaffirmed.

However, the provision that limited the reduction of U.S. troops in South Korea, established during the first Trump administration, was not included.

This measure prevented the president from unilaterally withdrawing or reducing U.S. troops in South Korea by prohibiting the use of related budgets if the troop size was reduced.

This provision, which was removed during the Biden administration, has not been revived ahead of the second Trump administration.

It is also seen as reflecting President-elect Trump's intentions.

[Donald Trump/U.S. President-elect/May 2024: "They pay us nothing. I changed that. But now Biden, I understand, wants to break it."]

The bill also requires the U.S. Department of Defense to submit a plan by Mar. 1 of next year to strengthen the U.S. commitment to extended deterrence for South Korea.

This includes the process of nuclear consultations between South Korea and the U.S. in crisis situations, nuclear strategy planning between South Korea and the U.S., and methods of information sharing.

Additionally, it separately demands a report on ways to advance defense cooperation among South Korea, the U.S., and Japan.

With the administration and both houses of Congress controlled by the Republican Party, the possibility that President-elect Trump may pressure for an increase in defense cost-sharing while bringing up the option of reducing U.S. troops in South Korea cannot be ruled out.

This is Kim Ji-sook from KBS News in Washington.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • U.S. Congress backs troop presence in S. Korea amid Trump transition
    • 입력 2024-12-12 00:15:34
    News 9
[Anchor]

About a month before the inauguration of President-elect Trump, the U.S. Congress has agreed to maintain the size of U.S. troops in South Korea at around 28,000.

However, the possibility remains that President-elect Trump may bring up the option of reducing U.S. troops in South Korea.

This is reporter Kim Ji-sook from Washington.

[Report]

The single version of the National Defense Authorization Act for next year, jointly prepared by the U.S. House and Senate.

It includes the provision to "maintain the 28,500 U.S. troops stationed in South Korea to support the common goal of a peaceful and stable Korean Peninsula."

The commitment to utilize all U.S. defense capabilities for extended deterrence has also been reaffirmed.

However, the provision that limited the reduction of U.S. troops in South Korea, established during the first Trump administration, was not included.

This measure prevented the president from unilaterally withdrawing or reducing U.S. troops in South Korea by prohibiting the use of related budgets if the troop size was reduced.

This provision, which was removed during the Biden administration, has not been revived ahead of the second Trump administration.

It is also seen as reflecting President-elect Trump's intentions.

[Donald Trump/U.S. President-elect/May 2024: "They pay us nothing. I changed that. But now Biden, I understand, wants to break it."]

The bill also requires the U.S. Department of Defense to submit a plan by Mar. 1 of next year to strengthen the U.S. commitment to extended deterrence for South Korea.

This includes the process of nuclear consultations between South Korea and the U.S. in crisis situations, nuclear strategy planning between South Korea and the U.S., and methods of information sharing.

Additionally, it separately demands a report on ways to advance defense cooperation among South Korea, the U.S., and Japan.

With the administration and both houses of Congress controlled by the Republican Party, the possibility that President-elect Trump may pressure for an increase in defense cost-sharing while bringing up the option of reducing U.S. troops in South Korea cannot be ruled out.

This is Kim Ji-sook from KBS News in Washington.
김지숙
김지숙 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

경찰, 대통령실 압수수색 시도…용산까지 온 계엄<br> 수사

경찰, 대통령실 압수수색 시도…용산까지 온 계엄 수사
“계엄 전 대통령과 안가 회동”<br>…경찰청장·서울청장 긴급 체포

“계엄 전 대통령과 안가 회동”…경찰청장·서울청장 긴급 체포
김용현 구속 후 첫 조사…<br>구치소서 자살 시도

김용현 구속 후 첫 조사…구치소서 자살 시도
공수처장 “윤 대통령 긴급체포도 가능”…‘수사 주체’도 공방

공수처장 “윤 대통령 긴급체포도 가능”…‘수사 주체’도 공방
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

프리미엄K

취재K

글로벌K

영상K

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정
KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.