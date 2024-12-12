U.S. Congress backs troop presence in S. Korea amid Trump transition

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



About a month before the inauguration of President-elect Trump, the U.S. Congress has agreed to maintain the size of U.S. troops in South Korea at around 28,000.



However, the possibility remains that President-elect Trump may bring up the option of reducing U.S. troops in South Korea.



This is reporter Kim Ji-sook from Washington.



[Report]



The single version of the National Defense Authorization Act for next year, jointly prepared by the U.S. House and Senate.



It includes the provision to "maintain the 28,500 U.S. troops stationed in South Korea to support the common goal of a peaceful and stable Korean Peninsula."



The commitment to utilize all U.S. defense capabilities for extended deterrence has also been reaffirmed.



However, the provision that limited the reduction of U.S. troops in South Korea, established during the first Trump administration, was not included.



This measure prevented the president from unilaterally withdrawing or reducing U.S. troops in South Korea by prohibiting the use of related budgets if the troop size was reduced.



This provision, which was removed during the Biden administration, has not been revived ahead of the second Trump administration.



It is also seen as reflecting President-elect Trump's intentions.



[Donald Trump/U.S. President-elect/May 2024: "They pay us nothing. I changed that. But now Biden, I understand, wants to break it."]



The bill also requires the U.S. Department of Defense to submit a plan by Mar. 1 of next year to strengthen the U.S. commitment to extended deterrence for South Korea.



This includes the process of nuclear consultations between South Korea and the U.S. in crisis situations, nuclear strategy planning between South Korea and the U.S., and methods of information sharing.



Additionally, it separately demands a report on ways to advance defense cooperation among South Korea, the U.S., and Japan.



With the administration and both houses of Congress controlled by the Republican Party, the possibility that President-elect Trump may pressure for an increase in defense cost-sharing while bringing up the option of reducing U.S. troops in South Korea cannot be ruled out.



This is Kim Ji-sook from KBS News in Washington.



