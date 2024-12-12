News 9

Will ruling party participate in impeachment vote?

[Anchor]

As the second impeachment vote against President Yoon Suk Yeol approaches, cracks are appearing in the ruling party's opposition to impeachment.

Beyond participation in the impeachment vote, there is an increasing number of pro-impeachment lawmakers, particularly among some younger members.

The results of the party floor leader election tomorrow (12.12), structured around a confrontation between pro-Yoon and pro-Han factions, are expected to be a major turning point.

Kim Min-cheol reports.

[Report]

Representative Kim Jae-sup, a younger member of the People Power Party, held a press conference to support President Yoon Suk Yeol's impeachment.

He mentioned that he has heard news that President Yoon is refusing to resign and is questioning the constitutionality of the emergency martial law, urging ruling party lawmakers to join in support of impeachment.

[Kim Jae-sup/People Power Party Member: "I want to impeach President Yoon Suk Yeol. Furthermore, I urge the People Power Party to support impeachment as a party line."]

So far, five ruling party lawmakers have expressed their intention to vote in favor of impeachment, leaving just three votes needed for the impeachment motion to pass. Last week, during the first vote on impeachment, they abstained to follow the party line, but this week, ahead of the scheduled second vote, more lawmakers are indicating they will participate in the vote.

[Kim Dai-sik/People Power Party Member: "'Even if you oppose it, go in and oppose it'—there are many such requests. But I haven't made a decision yet."]

The party line regarding this week's vote is expected to be finalized in conjunction with the new floor leader election scheduled for tomorrow.

[Kim Tae-ho/People Power Party Floor Leader Candidate: ("Can we understand that you will participate in the vote?) You can probably think that way."]

[Kweon Seong-dong/People Power Party Floor Leader Candidate: "(To change the party line), the agreement of two-thirds of the lawmakers is required, but for now, opposition to impeachment is the party line."]

Meanwhile, a key figure in the pro-Han faction stated that they have confirmed through the presidential office that President Yoon has no intention of resigning early.

Accordingly, there are predictions that the 'orderly resignation' proposed by Representative Han Dong-hoon may effectively fall through.

This is KBS News, Kim Min-cheol.

