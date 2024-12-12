Ex-defense minister accused of provoking N. Korea for martial law

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Another suspicion that needs to be clarified in the investigation of the martial law turmoil is the allegation that former Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun attempted to provoke a localized war.



It is suspected that he sent drones to North Korea to induce provocations in order to create conditions for martial law.



The military authorities maintain that they cannot confirm this.



Reporter Yoo Ho-yoon reports.



[Report]



In October, the North claimed in an emergency statement that South Korean drones had infiltrated Pyongyang three times and dropped leaflets.



[Korean Central TV/Oct. 12: "This airspace violation incident is a serious crime that infringes on our sovereignty and is a clear target for exercising our right to self-defense."]



At first, then-Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun denied the deployment of drones but later changed his stance.



[Kim Yong-hyun/then-Defense Minister/Oct. 11: "I can only express that we cannot confirm it strategically."]



However, after the martial law situation, suspicions have been repeatedly raised, mainly by the opposition, that former Minister Kim led the sending of drones to the North.



The question is whether he induced local provocations to issue the martial law.



The military continues to repeat that they cannot confirm this.



[Seo Young-kyo/Democratic Party lawmaker: "Who sent the drones to Pyongyang?"]



[Kim Seon-ho/Vice Minister of National Defense: "We ask for your understanding that we cannot confirm such matters, as we have stated before."]



The Democratic Party has also raised suspicions that the military sent leaflets disguised as civilian organizations' anti-North Korea leaflets, but the military responded similarly.



[Boo Seung-chan/Democratic Party lawmaker: "You did send anti-DPRK leaflets, right?"]



[Yang Hyun-seung/Head of the National Military Psychological Operations Unit: "We cannot confirm that part."]



Given the persistent risk that North Korea's military responses to drones or balloon launches could escalate into a localized conflict, investigations must clarify whether Kim directed actions such as preemptive strikes to fabricate grounds for martial law.



KBS News, Yoo Ho-yoon.



