News 9

Ex-defense minister accused of provoking N. Korea for martial law

입력 2024.12.12 (00:48)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

Another suspicion that needs to be clarified in the investigation of the martial law turmoil is the allegation that former Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun attempted to provoke a localized war.

It is suspected that he sent drones to North Korea to induce provocations in order to create conditions for martial law.

The military authorities maintain that they cannot confirm this.

Reporter Yoo Ho-yoon reports.

[Report]

In October, the North claimed in an emergency statement that South Korean drones had infiltrated Pyongyang three times and dropped leaflets.

[Korean Central TV/Oct. 12: "This airspace violation incident is a serious crime that infringes on our sovereignty and is a clear target for exercising our right to self-defense."]

At first, then-Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun denied the deployment of drones but later changed his stance.

[Kim Yong-hyun/then-Defense Minister/Oct. 11: "I can only express that we cannot confirm it strategically."]

However, after the martial law situation, suspicions have been repeatedly raised, mainly by the opposition, that former Minister Kim led the sending of drones to the North.

The question is whether he induced local provocations to issue the martial law.

The military continues to repeat that they cannot confirm this.

[Seo Young-kyo/Democratic Party lawmaker: "Who sent the drones to Pyongyang?"]

[Kim Seon-ho/Vice Minister of National Defense: "We ask for your understanding that we cannot confirm such matters, as we have stated before."]

The Democratic Party has also raised suspicions that the military sent leaflets disguised as civilian organizations' anti-North Korea leaflets, but the military responded similarly.

[Boo Seung-chan/Democratic Party lawmaker: "You did send anti-DPRK leaflets, right?"]

[Yang Hyun-seung/Head of the National Military Psychological Operations Unit: "We cannot confirm that part."]

Given the persistent risk that North Korea's military responses to drones or balloon launches could escalate into a localized conflict, investigations must clarify whether Kim directed actions such as preemptive strikes to fabricate grounds for martial law.

KBS News, Yoo Ho-yoon.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Ex-defense minister accused of provoking N. Korea for martial law
    • 입력 2024-12-12 00:48:49
    News 9
[Anchor]

Another suspicion that needs to be clarified in the investigation of the martial law turmoil is the allegation that former Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun attempted to provoke a localized war.

It is suspected that he sent drones to North Korea to induce provocations in order to create conditions for martial law.

The military authorities maintain that they cannot confirm this.

Reporter Yoo Ho-yoon reports.

[Report]

In October, the North claimed in an emergency statement that South Korean drones had infiltrated Pyongyang three times and dropped leaflets.

[Korean Central TV/Oct. 12: "This airspace violation incident is a serious crime that infringes on our sovereignty and is a clear target for exercising our right to self-defense."]

At first, then-Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun denied the deployment of drones but later changed his stance.

[Kim Yong-hyun/then-Defense Minister/Oct. 11: "I can only express that we cannot confirm it strategically."]

However, after the martial law situation, suspicions have been repeatedly raised, mainly by the opposition, that former Minister Kim led the sending of drones to the North.

The question is whether he induced local provocations to issue the martial law.

The military continues to repeat that they cannot confirm this.

[Seo Young-kyo/Democratic Party lawmaker: "Who sent the drones to Pyongyang?"]

[Kim Seon-ho/Vice Minister of National Defense: "We ask for your understanding that we cannot confirm such matters, as we have stated before."]

The Democratic Party has also raised suspicions that the military sent leaflets disguised as civilian organizations' anti-North Korea leaflets, but the military responded similarly.

[Boo Seung-chan/Democratic Party lawmaker: "You did send anti-DPRK leaflets, right?"]

[Yang Hyun-seung/Head of the National Military Psychological Operations Unit: "We cannot confirm that part."]

Given the persistent risk that North Korea's military responses to drones or balloon launches could escalate into a localized conflict, investigations must clarify whether Kim directed actions such as preemptive strikes to fabricate grounds for martial law.

KBS News, Yoo Ho-yoon.
유호윤
유호윤 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

경찰, 대통령실 압수수색 시도…용산까지 온 계엄<br> 수사

경찰, 대통령실 압수수색 시도…용산까지 온 계엄 수사
“계엄 전 대통령과 안가 회동”<br>…경찰청장·서울청장 긴급 체포

“계엄 전 대통령과 안가 회동”…경찰청장·서울청장 긴급 체포
김용현 구속 후 첫 조사…<br>구치소서 자살 시도

김용현 구속 후 첫 조사…구치소서 자살 시도
공수처장 “윤 대통령 긴급체포도 가능”…‘수사 주체’도 공방

공수처장 “윤 대통령 긴급체포도 가능”…‘수사 주체’도 공방
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

프리미엄K

취재K

글로벌K

영상K

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정
KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.