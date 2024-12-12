News 9

President prepares legal response after police raid at presidential office

[Anchor]

Now, let's go to the presidential office where the police conducted a search and seizure today (12.11).

Reporter Jeong Sae-bae, the presidential office must have anticipated that a forced investigation would take place, right?

[Reporter]

Yes, there was an awareness that a forced investigation was imminent, but it seems they did not expect it to happen today.

The police arrived at the presidential office around lunchtime today.

Most employees were unaware of the situation, and even the staff in charge were seen confirming the situation belatedly.

The presidential office briefly stated that they are responding based on the law and the precedents of previous administrations.

This implies that the presidential office does not reject the search and seizure itself.

Looking back at past administrations, investigative agencies conducted searches by receiving voluntarily submitted materials after consultations, often in areas accessible to outsiders.

Since today's search and seizure was conducted in a similar manner, it can be interpreted that the presidential office used the term 'precedent' in this context.

[Anchor]

President Yoon Suk Yeol is also preparing for legal action; will there be a statement before the impeachment vote on the 14th?

[Reporter]

Yes, as the investigation by the police and prosecution is progressing faster than initially expected, President Yoon is reported to be looking for legal representation.

Former Korea Communications Commission Chairman Kim Hong-il and Senior Administrative Officer Chae Myung-sung, who served as the 'impeachment representative' for former President Park Geun-hye, are being mentioned.

Meanwhile, President Yoon has remained silent since his address to the nation last Saturday.

As more ruling party lawmakers express their intention to support the impeachment motion scheduled for December 14, there are increasing opinions within the presidential office that he should make a statement.

In particular, there are speculations that President Yoon prefers to undergo impeachment trial by the Constitutional Court rather than resigning voluntarily.

Accordingly, there is a possibility that he will clarify his position around the time of the National Assembly's vote on the impeachment motion.

This has been a report from the presidential office.

