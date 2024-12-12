Ruling PPP divided as opposition pushes impeachment

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



As reported earlier, there is not much expectation within the People Power Party for an orderly early resignation of the president.



Let's connect with our National Assembly reporter for more details.



Min Jeong-hee, how is the discussion on the president's resignation plan proceeding within the People Power Party?



[Reporter]



After the impeachment motion was dismissed last week, the People Power Party, led by Han Dong-hoon, has been pushing for the president's resignation with urgency.



The day before yesterday (12.9), they formed a National Stability Task Force, and yesterday (12.10) they held a full-day meeting of party members, but no clear conclusions have been reached yet.



The National Stability Task Force previously proposed a roadmap suggesting that the president should resign in February or March next year and hold elections in April or May.



As the impeachment process could lead to national division and increased uncertainty until the Constitutional Court reaches a decision, they argue that proposing an earlier resignation date for President Yoon is the best way to minimize confusion.



Leader Han Dong-hoon's plan for an 'orderly resignation' was to gather the consensus of the members to persuade the president, but it is now at risk of falling apart as there are reports that President Yoon is expected to reject the proposal just a day after it was presented.



Han Dong-hoon spent the entire day (12.11) in the party leader’s office, holding meetings with pro-Han lawmakers. He left without commenting when approached by reporters.



Observers suggest that the direction of an early resignation will be determined based on the results of tomorrow's floor leader election, which is being contested between pro-Yoon and pro-Han factions.



[Anchor]



What topics did the Democratic Party discuss today?



[Reporter]



Yes, during the Democratic Party's Supreme Council meeting, allegations emerged that the martial law forces had planned to detain thousands of individuals in the B1 document storage facility, which is used as a wartime command center.



This was revealed by Kim Byung-joo, a Supreme Council member from the Democratic Party, who is a four-star general.



He stated that he initially thought only some spaces in the Seoul Eastern Detention Center or other facilities would be utilized, but they reviewed the B1 document storage and sent counterintelligence personnel for reconnaissance.



The Democratic Party has been intensifying its offensive, stating that "the impeachment train has departed."



Separately from the push for impeachment, they are opening a so-called 'insurrection tip-off center' to uncover the circumstances during the martial law and encourage testimonies.



At the same time, the Democratic Party is emphasizing its role as a party for the people by holding emergency economic inspection meetings to revive the economy affected by the martial law.



This has been reported from the National Assembly.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!