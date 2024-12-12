S. Korean PM faces investigation amid government instability

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Prime Minister Han Duck-soo, who is also a suspect, has stated that he will take responsibility for his actions.



With Prime Minister Han and other national leaders being investigated, it seems that confusion and disruption in government operations are inevitable for the time being.



Reporter Lee Hyun-jun has the details.



[Report]



Among the 11 attendees of the martial law cabinet meeting summoned by the police, there are both suspects and witnesses.



The highest-ranking individual among those summoned, Prime Minister Han Duck-soo, is a suspect.



Prime Minister Han has expressed his intention to cooperate fully with the ongoing investigation.



[Han Duck-soo/Prime Minister: "I will do my best to follow our legal and investigative procedures."]



Prime Minister Han also released a statement titled 'A Message to the People.'



He stated, "I deeply regret my failure to prevent the martial law," and vowed to "take responsibility without excuses or evasion."



At the same time, he reiterated his determination to resolve the current situation swiftly.



However, the situation is not easy.



Above all, the opposition party does not recognize Prime Minister Han as a responsible leader.



They are even mentioning the possibility of impeachment against him.



If the impeachment motion against President Yoon is passed this Saturday, Prime Minister Han will have to assume the role of acting president, but if the opposition continues to resist, confusion is likely to persist for the time being.



If the impeachment motion against Prime Minister Han is passed, Deputy Prime Minister Choi Sang-mok will succeed to the acting presidency.



However, Deputy Prime Minister Choi is also under investigation due to his attendance at the martial law cabinet meeting, so the uncertainty in government operations is unlikely to be resolved easily.



This is KBS News, Lee Hyun-jun reporting.



