Rallies and calls for President Yoon's resignation intensify

Today (12.11), voices demanding the resignation of President Yoon Suk Yeol continued to be heard everywhere.



A rally was held again in front of the National Assembly, and declarations and gatherings from youth and civic organizations followed.



This is reporter Yoon Ah-rim's report.



[Report]



[“Impeach Yoon Suk Yeol. (Impeach.)”]



The road in front of the National Assembly is filled with citizens urging the resignation of President Yoon Suk Yeol.



Citizens made and brought their own placards and flags containing denunciatory slogans.



[Kim Do-yoon/Seongdong-gu, Seoul: “I made this when the first protest was announced. I couldn’t focus on work at home, and I felt that if this continued, the country would really be ruined, and I would be ruined along with it.”]



This time, they appealed to the lawmakers to participate in the vote, insisting that they must pass the impeachment motion against President Yoon.



[Moon Seo-hyun/Namyangju, Gyeonggi-do: “I will keep coming out until Yoon Suk Yeol is impeached. Please don’t just expect us to vote; I hope you will come out and vote as well.”]



[“Arrest the anti-democratic, anti-human rights Yoon Suk Yeol.”]



Declarations and statements also followed.



In Busan, youth raised their voices demanding the resignation of President Yoon, stating, “We reject Yoon Suk Yeol.”



[Won Ji-eun/Seo-gu, Busan: “I came out in anger at the lawmakers and the president who are not fulfilling their duties.”]



[“Immediately impeach the insurrection leader Yoon Suk Yeol.”]



Over 1,500 civic organizations held a launch ceremony for the 'Emergency Action for the Immediate Resignation of Yoon Suk Yeol and Social Reform' today.



They demanded immediate impeachment, stating that President Yoon's resignation alone would not hold him fully accountable for the emergency martial law declaration.



Students and staff from Yale University also announced a rally in the U.S., stating, “The government and ruling party that have undermined the foundations of democracy have lost their governing qualifications.”



This is KBS News, Yoon Ah-rim.



