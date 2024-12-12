News 9

Telecom companies on high alert ahead of second impeachment vote rally

입력 2024.12.12 (04:30)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

This weekend, when the impeachment motion against President Yoon is voted on again, pro and con rallies will be held around the National Assembly and Gwanghwamun.

As a large number of people are expected to gather at once, mobile communication companies have initiated emergency responses to prevent communication disruptions.

Reporter Kim Yu-dae has the story.

[Report]

In front of the National Assembly in Yeouido, Seoul.

Mobile base stations from communication companies have been deployed in various locations on the roads.

This is in preparation for the large-scale rally, as such mobile base stations were insufficient on December 7.

Voices have been raised at customer service centers and on social media, reporting that phone and internet access were unavailable in various parts of Yeouido.

The sudden influx of a large crowd caused a surge in connection volume, overwhelming the mobile base stations.

In particular, analyses suggest that the unexpected large-scale rally held in Yeouido made data demand hard to predict.

The new culture of sharing rally scenes on social media or personal broadcasts, and checking the real-time voting situation of the impeachment motion on video platforms has increased data demand.

[Mobile Communication Company Official: "Last weekend, a large crowd gathered, and the patterns of service usage, such as video viewing, changed significantly, resulting in more traffic than expected."]

Accordingly, communication companies have begun emergency responses in preparation for the pro and con rallies this weekend.

They are adding mobile base stations in Yeouido and other areas and are also checking the communication networks.

On the day of the rallies, they plan to analyze the on-site situation in real-time to appropriately distribute data demand and eliminate the possibility of communication disruptions.

However, despite these measures, the possibility of unexpected temporary communication disruptions cannot be ruled out, so it seems necessary for rally participants to prepare as well.

This is KBS News, Kim Yu-dae.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Telecom companies on high alert ahead of second impeachment vote rally
    • 입력 2024-12-12 04:30:51
    News 9
[Anchor]

This weekend, when the impeachment motion against President Yoon is voted on again, pro and con rallies will be held around the National Assembly and Gwanghwamun.

As a large number of people are expected to gather at once, mobile communication companies have initiated emergency responses to prevent communication disruptions.

Reporter Kim Yu-dae has the story.

[Report]

In front of the National Assembly in Yeouido, Seoul.

Mobile base stations from communication companies have been deployed in various locations on the roads.

This is in preparation for the large-scale rally, as such mobile base stations were insufficient on December 7.

Voices have been raised at customer service centers and on social media, reporting that phone and internet access were unavailable in various parts of Yeouido.

The sudden influx of a large crowd caused a surge in connection volume, overwhelming the mobile base stations.

In particular, analyses suggest that the unexpected large-scale rally held in Yeouido made data demand hard to predict.

The new culture of sharing rally scenes on social media or personal broadcasts, and checking the real-time voting situation of the impeachment motion on video platforms has increased data demand.

[Mobile Communication Company Official: "Last weekend, a large crowd gathered, and the patterns of service usage, such as video viewing, changed significantly, resulting in more traffic than expected."]

Accordingly, communication companies have begun emergency responses in preparation for the pro and con rallies this weekend.

They are adding mobile base stations in Yeouido and other areas and are also checking the communication networks.

On the day of the rallies, they plan to analyze the on-site situation in real-time to appropriately distribute data demand and eliminate the possibility of communication disruptions.

However, despite these measures, the possibility of unexpected temporary communication disruptions cannot be ruled out, so it seems necessary for rally participants to prepare as well.

This is KBS News, Kim Yu-dae.
김유대
김유대 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

경찰, 대통령실 압수수색 시도…용산까지 온 계엄<br> 수사

경찰, 대통령실 압수수색 시도…용산까지 온 계엄 수사
“계엄 전 대통령과 안가 회동”<br>…경찰청장·서울청장 긴급 체포

“계엄 전 대통령과 안가 회동”…경찰청장·서울청장 긴급 체포
김용현 구속 후 첫 조사…<br>구치소서 자살 시도

김용현 구속 후 첫 조사…구치소서 자살 시도
공수처장 “윤 대통령 긴급체포도 가능”…‘수사 주체’도 공방

공수처장 “윤 대통령 긴급체포도 가능”…‘수사 주체’도 공방
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

프리미엄K

취재K

글로벌K

영상K

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정
KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.