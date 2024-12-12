Telecom companies on high alert ahead of second impeachment vote rally

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



This weekend, when the impeachment motion against President Yoon is voted on again, pro and con rallies will be held around the National Assembly and Gwanghwamun.



As a large number of people are expected to gather at once, mobile communication companies have initiated emergency responses to prevent communication disruptions.



Reporter Kim Yu-dae has the story.



[Report]



In front of the National Assembly in Yeouido, Seoul.



Mobile base stations from communication companies have been deployed in various locations on the roads.



This is in preparation for the large-scale rally, as such mobile base stations were insufficient on December 7.



Voices have been raised at customer service centers and on social media, reporting that phone and internet access were unavailable in various parts of Yeouido.



The sudden influx of a large crowd caused a surge in connection volume, overwhelming the mobile base stations.



In particular, analyses suggest that the unexpected large-scale rally held in Yeouido made data demand hard to predict.



The new culture of sharing rally scenes on social media or personal broadcasts, and checking the real-time voting situation of the impeachment motion on video platforms has increased data demand.



[Mobile Communication Company Official: "Last weekend, a large crowd gathered, and the patterns of service usage, such as video viewing, changed significantly, resulting in more traffic than expected."]



Accordingly, communication companies have begun emergency responses in preparation for the pro and con rallies this weekend.



They are adding mobile base stations in Yeouido and other areas and are also checking the communication networks.



On the day of the rallies, they plan to analyze the on-site situation in real-time to appropriately distribute data demand and eliminate the possibility of communication disruptions.



However, despite these measures, the possibility of unexpected temporary communication disruptions cannot be ruled out, so it seems necessary for rally participants to prepare as well.



This is KBS News, Kim Yu-dae.



