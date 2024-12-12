News 9

Women's handball team eyes Asian title in final against Japan

[Anchor]

The women's handball team has advanced to the finals of the Asian Championship with a perfect record of four wins.

The team, facing their rival Japan for the championship, aims to avenge their defeat in the final of the last Hangzhou Asian Games and achieve their seventh consecutive title.

Reporter Park Jumi has the story.

[Report]

The team started by blocking Iran's attacks with tight defense from the beginning.

In the immediate scoring opportunity, Jung Ji-in shook the net as expected.

Solid defense and goalkeeper saves.

The team's strategy worked perfectly, and Iran only managed to score their first point after 7 minutes into the first half.

The team was also superior in attack.

With a fast break led by center back Lee Yeon-kyung, they intercepted a pass from the opponent and executed a perfect solo dribble and finish.

[Commentary: "Something identical like that. Again a stunning finish like a flash of..."]

The team dominated the first half, leading 16 to 8, doubling the score.

In the second half, the team continued to overwhelm both offensively and defensively, securing a decisive victory as expected and advancing to the finals.

[Lee Yeon-kyung/Women's Handball Team: "We focused on defense and our strong fast breaks, and I think that’s why we were able to keep winning."]

For the team meeting Japan in the finals, the defeat in the last Hangzhou Asian Games final is a moment they will never forget.

It was a crushing defeat, trailing by a significant margin.

For the team, which is starting anew with a new coach after the Paris Olympics, this is an important match for restoring honor and achieving their seventh consecutive title.

[Lee Gye-cheong/Women's Handball Team Coach: "Korea used to be the dominant force in Asia, but it seems that has crumbled, and it breaks my heart. I will do my utmost to reclaim that this time."]

Tomorrow night, as the team faces their fateful rival in a crucial match, it will be interesting to see if they can avenge their previous loss and achieve victory.

This is KBS News, Park Jumi.

