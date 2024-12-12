SK dominates KBL with Warney-led fast-break strategy

동영상 고정 취소





[Anchor]



The professional basketball team SK is leading the league with an overwhelming performance, recording a 9-game winning streak with their fast-paced game, which ranks first in team fast breaks.



The secret lies in head coach Jeong Ji-chul's utilization of Jameel Warney.



Reporter Moon Young-kyu has analyzed this.



[Report]



This is a fast break scene that starts with Warney, the scoring formula for SK this season.



Before even grabbing the rebound, his teammates trust Warney and start sprinting, and immediately Warney delivers what is known as an outlet pass to score.



The players' chemistry is so perfect that they even execute fast breaks with no-look passes without looking at their teammates.



There is also a completely opposite pattern.



The moment Warney catches the ball, all his teammates rush to the opponent's court, but this time Warney takes the initiative to attack, leaving the opponents confused.



Unlike other big men, he also takes on the role of a guard, which is a play only Warney can execute.



On defense, Warney is not only responsible for the paint but also guards the perimeter, catching the opponents off guard.



[Jameel Warney/SK: "I mean every year I get comfortable playing in KBL. I've been on the same team for the last six years. So I know what the coach wants from me. I try to do my job."]



Maximizing Warney's versatility is part of Coach Jeong Ji-chul's strategy.



By thoroughly practicing hundreds of patterns on a tablet, he maximizes Warney's strengths, and after six years of working together since his coaching days, they can communicate with just a glance.



[Jeong Ji-chul/SK Coach: "(With Warney) I can just gesture and he understands right away and goes straight into the play."]



With the evolving synergy between Warney and head coach Jeong Ji-chul, SK is delighting fans with their exhilarating fast-break basketball.



[Jeong Ji-chul/SK Coach: "I love you J. You usually say I loved you to me."]



[Jameel Warney/SK: "I love you."]



This is KBS News, Moon Young-kyu.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!