Son Heung-min scores but Tottenham falters

입력 2024.12.12 (09:32)

[Anchor]

Tottenham's captain Son Heung-min scored in the league after a long time, but it did not prevent the team's defeat.

He expressed his regret for not capitalizing on crucial chances that could have decided the match, and even the coach pointed out Son Heung-min's decisiveness.

Reporter Kim Hwa-young reports.

[Report]

In the 24th minute of the first half, with the team leading by one goal, Son Heung-min's curling shot from the so-called 'Son Heung-min zone' narrowly missed the goalpost.

After conceding the equalizer, a better opportunity came in the 23rd minute of the second half.

Son Heung-min broke through the opponent's offside line, creating a one-on-one situation with the goalkeeper.

However, he once again failed to convert the chance, swallowing his disappointment.

Ultimately, Tottenham, unable to capitalize on their opportunities, collapsed by conceding two more goals to Chelsea.

It was only in the dying moments of the match, with one minute left in stoppage time, that Son Heung-min scored a consolation goal from Maddison's pass, but it was not enough to turn the tide.

Despite recording his fifth goal of the season and his fourth league goal in two months, Son Heung-min could not smile and bowed his head, taking responsibility for the team's defeat.

[Son Heung-min/Tottenham: "You need to step up and you have to score in these big moments. I feel like I let the team down. As a leader, I will definitely take this blame."]

In response to criticism of tactical failures, even coach Postecoglou unusually pointed out Son Heung-min's decisiveness.

[Postecoglou/Tottenham Coach: "We had a big chance with Sonny. Swing the game our way and then we don't take it and then you know two penalties weren't great for our behalf."]

Tottenham has fallen to 11th place without a win in three league matches.

Following this defeat, rumors of the coach's dismissal have emerged, and the team is facing turmoil both inside and out, as Tottenham fans threw trash during the match, leading to an investigation by the Football Association.

This is KBS News, Kim Hwa-young.

