Civil society and university students call for Yoon's resignation

[Anchor]



The demand for President Yoon's resignation is continuing from civic leaders, the labor sector, and university students.



There are also calls to disband the People Power Party, which did not participate in the impeachment vote.



Reporter Choo Jae-hoon has the details.



[Report]



["They have turned their backs on the nation and the people. Are they in their right minds?"]



Civic leaders who played a leading role in the democratization movement during the military dictatorship raised their voices, stating that President Yoon's resignation is a mandate of the times.



[Lee Yong-gil/Co-Chair of the National Emergency Meeting: "Faced with the reality that Yoon Suk Yeol, who trampled on the democratic constitutional order, remains in the position of president…."]



They criticized Prime Minister Han Duck-soo and Representative Han Dong-hoon’s so-called 'Han-Han system' as "an unconstitutional state manipulation surpassing Choi Soon-sil scandal during the Park Geun-hye administration," and labeled the People Power Party as a group that betrayed the nation and the people.



Such condemnation continued in front of the People Power Party headquarters.



["Disband, disband! Let's Fight!"]



[Yang Kyung-soo/Chairman of the Korean Confederation of Trade Unions: "How dare you talk about power and state management? You are criminals who conspired with insurrection."]



They tore up a paper listing the names of ruling party lawmakers who did not participate in the impeachment vote and declared their intention to fight for the disbandment of the People Power Party.



The declaration for President Yoon's resignation from universities continued today (12.9) as well.



At Seoul Institute of the Arts, nearly half of the total student body, over 1,600 students, participated.



[Kim Ye-dam/Department of Literature, Seoul Institute of the Arts: "This is the year 'Human Acts' won the Nobel Prize in Literature. If the candles are insufficient, then torches will light the darkness, and if torches are insufficient, flames will illuminate it."]



From civic society to the labor sector and universities, various sectors are holding President Yoon accountable.



This is KBS News, Choo Jae-hoon.



