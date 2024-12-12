News 9

South Korean won to U.S. dollar exchange rate approaches 1,440 won per dollar

입력 2024.12.12 (09:32)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

Concerns are rising that the uncertainty stemming from the impeachment situation may persist for a long time, causing turmoil in the financial markets.

Individuals are selling off stocks, leading both the KOSPI and KOSDAQ to record their lowest levels of the year, while the won-dollar exchange rate surged to threaten the 1,440 won mark.

This is a report by Son Seo-young.

[Report]

The first stock market opened after the impeachment vote failed.

Individual selling exceeded 1 trillion won, causing both the KOSPI and KOSDAQ to hit their lowest levels of the year.

The KOSDAQ index fell more than 5% before the market closed, breaking below the 630 mark for the first time in 4 years and 8 months.

Since the declaration of emergency martial law on the 4th, 144 trillion won has evaporated from our stock market.

[Hwang Se-woon/Senior Researcher, Korea Capital Market Institute: "If political uncertainty continues for a long time, it could ultimately have a negative impact on next year's economic growth rate and various corporate performances. It seems that these concerns are being rapidly reflected in stock prices."]

Tension lingered in the foreign exchange dealing room all day.

The won-dollar exchange rate recorded 1,437 won, an increase of nearly 18 won compared to the previous trading day, based on weekly closing prices.

Although authorities are intervening to curb the pace of the rise, it is insufficient to stop the trend.

[Park Hyung-jung/Economist, Woori Bank: "If the current situation continues until January next year, I think we should prepare for the won-dollar exchange rate to exceed 1,500 won or even higher."]

Securing foreign currency liquidity has become urgent.

In particular, the burden of exchange rates on small and medium-sized enterprises is rapidly increasing, raising concerns that it could lead to liquidity issues for financial institutions.

Financial authorities plan to purchase foreign currency repurchase agreements if necessary to supply liquidity and will soon announce measures to improve structural foreign currency supply and demand.

Global credit rating agencies have begun to warn about the burdens our economy will bear.

Goldman Sachs pointed out that, unlike past impeachment situations, external conditions are also unfavorable, while Moody's forecasted that it could reduce the preference for Korean assets.

This is KBS News, Son Seo-young.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • South Korean won to U.S. dollar exchange rate approaches 1,440 won per dollar
    • 입력 2024-12-12 09:32:16
    News 9
[Anchor]

Concerns are rising that the uncertainty stemming from the impeachment situation may persist for a long time, causing turmoil in the financial markets.

Individuals are selling off stocks, leading both the KOSPI and KOSDAQ to record their lowest levels of the year, while the won-dollar exchange rate surged to threaten the 1,440 won mark.

This is a report by Son Seo-young.

[Report]

The first stock market opened after the impeachment vote failed.

Individual selling exceeded 1 trillion won, causing both the KOSPI and KOSDAQ to hit their lowest levels of the year.

The KOSDAQ index fell more than 5% before the market closed, breaking below the 630 mark for the first time in 4 years and 8 months.

Since the declaration of emergency martial law on the 4th, 144 trillion won has evaporated from our stock market.

[Hwang Se-woon/Senior Researcher, Korea Capital Market Institute: "If political uncertainty continues for a long time, it could ultimately have a negative impact on next year's economic growth rate and various corporate performances. It seems that these concerns are being rapidly reflected in stock prices."]

Tension lingered in the foreign exchange dealing room all day.

The won-dollar exchange rate recorded 1,437 won, an increase of nearly 18 won compared to the previous trading day, based on weekly closing prices.

Although authorities are intervening to curb the pace of the rise, it is insufficient to stop the trend.

[Park Hyung-jung/Economist, Woori Bank: "If the current situation continues until January next year, I think we should prepare for the won-dollar exchange rate to exceed 1,500 won or even higher."]

Securing foreign currency liquidity has become urgent.

In particular, the burden of exchange rates on small and medium-sized enterprises is rapidly increasing, raising concerns that it could lead to liquidity issues for financial institutions.

Financial authorities plan to purchase foreign currency repurchase agreements if necessary to supply liquidity and will soon announce measures to improve structural foreign currency supply and demand.

Global credit rating agencies have begun to warn about the burdens our economy will bear.

Goldman Sachs pointed out that, unlike past impeachment situations, external conditions are also unfavorable, while Moody's forecasted that it could reduce the preference for Korean assets.

This is KBS News, Son Seo-young.
손서영
손서영 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

[영상][전문] 윤석열 대통령 “탄핵이든 수사든 당당히 맞설 것”

[영상][전문] 윤석열 대통령 “탄핵이든 수사든 당당히 맞설 것”
[속보] 한동훈, 대통령 담화 직후 윤리위 긴급소집…출당·제명 논의

[속보] 한동훈, 대통령 담화 직후 윤리위 긴급소집…출당·제명 논의
[속보] 국방부, 전 계엄사령관 박안수 육군참모총장 직무 정지

[속보] 국방부, 전 계엄사령관 박안수 육군참모총장 직무 정지
이재명, 윤 대통령 향해 “이제 다 내려놓으시길 바라”…“알량한 고집 때문에 국민 고통 커”

이재명, 윤 대통령 향해 “이제 다 내려놓으시길 바라”…“알량한 고집 때문에 국민 고통 커”
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

프리미엄K

취재K

글로벌K

영상K

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정
KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.