Syrian president flees to Russia after regime falls

입력 2024.12.12 (09:32)

[Anchor]

As the Assad regime, which has ruled Syria for over 50 years, collapses, citizens are enjoying their newfound freedom.

Syrian President Bashar al-Assad has fled to Russia, and while the rebel forces have declared normal state operations, the international community is closely monitoring the situation in the Middle East.

Kim Gae-hyung reports from Dubai.

[Report]

Prisoners escaping from behind iron bars flee the prison.

They run through the streets, reveling in the joy of regaining their freedom.

[Escaped Prisoner: "I swear to God, we were supposed to be executed today. Just 30 minutes ago."]

The rebel forces, now in power, have released prisoners from the notorious Sednaya prison, known for torture and mass executions.

They have ordered all public institutions to operate normally and commanded armed forces to return to their respective bases.

[Ahmed al-Sharaa/Rebel Leader: "We will not accept or tolerate the appearance of firearms or gunfire in the streets."]

Just before the fall of the capital Damascus, President Assad and his family fled to Russia.

Iran, which has fully supported Syria's Shiite dictatorship, is expected to suffer the most from this change.

This is because the Shiite belt stretching from Lebanon to Syria, Iraq, and Iran has been severed.

[Abbas Araghchi/Iranian Foreign Minister: "We will consider what policies the rebels will adopt regarding the Islamic Republic of Iran and Shiites in Syria."]

Turkey, which has assisted the rebel forces, is looking forward to exerting influence over Syria, while Israel has launched airstrikes on Syria's strategic weapon systems for its own defense.

U.S. President Biden welcomed the change of regime in Syria but showed caution towards the rebels.

The rapid regime change in Syria is emerging as a key variable in reshaping the Middle Eastern situation.

This is Kim Gae-hyung from KBS News in Dubai.

