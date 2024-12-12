News 9

Preview of Han Kang's Nobel Prize Ceremony in Stockholm

[Anchor]

The Nobel Prize award ceremony for author Han Kang is just one day away.

In Stockholm, Sweden, where the ceremony will take place, Han Kang's works are being introduced in Korean.

Our correspondent Jo Bit-na reports on the local atmosphere and how the Nobel Prize ceremony will unfold.

[Report]

People stop in their tracks to listen to the words of author Han Kang,

[Shin Mi-sung/Stockholm International Library Librarian: "It pierced my marrow and made my heart shrink, and that's when I realized how terrifyingly painful love can be."]

They read Han Kang's novel "We Do Not Part" in both Korean and Swedish.

[Anna Sise/Swedish Actress/Reading in Swedish: "(The last sentence I read) is something everyone can relate to. Haven't we all experienced painful love at least once?"]

Every day, a feast of light is unfolding at the Stockholm City Hall.

Author Han Kang also appears in a video honoring female Nobel Prize winners like Marie Curie.

In this video, a sentence from her novel "The White Book" appears in Korean.

[Kwon Seo-yeon/Student, Incheon Academy of Science and Arts: "I think this has become an opportunity to feel that Korea is quite a strong country in terms of literary works..."]

At the ceremony taking place at midnight tomorrow in our time, Han Kang will become the first Korean and the first Asian woman to receive the Nobel Prize in Literature.

The announcement of the winner will be made in Swedish, but there is a possibility that the last sentence will be delivered in Korean.

After the ceremony, a large banquet will be held with around 1,300 attendees, including the King of Sweden and the award recipients.

The winners are expected to share their thoughts for about five minutes at this event.

The organizers have been preparing for this banquet since last spring.

[Gunnar Eriksson/Nobel Foundation Head Chef: "There are 46 chefs. Everyone wants to be here. They like it. So, yeah, no problem."]

KBS will broadcast the Nobel Prize award ceremony for author Han Kang live on 1TV starting at midnight tomorrow.

This is Jo Bit-na reporting from Stockholm for KBS News.

